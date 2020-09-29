The Libra Man: Personality, Compatibility and Love

The Libra man is very balanced and seeks justice in everything he does. He’s trying to stay objective, and is also the kind of man who would want to do what’s best for everyone.

The Libra man doesn’t like confrontation, so stay away from that. He prefers peace and quiet instead. That said, he does like to understand the other side of the story, which makes him very fair and leads to objective decisions.

The Libra man enjoys discussing new ideas and he’s very intellectual, a good debater who considers every angle.

The Libra man is charming and always says the right things at the right time.

Libra Dates:

September 24 - October 23

Element:

Air

Compatibility with Libra:

Aries, Gemini and Aquarius

Not Compatible with Libra:

Virgo and Scorpio

Best Characteristics of the Libra:

Diplomatic, Graceful, Idealistic, Peaceful

Worst Traits of the Libra:

Indecisive, Self-indulgent, Superficial, Detached

Libra Man in Love and Relationships

Love to the Libra man is very important, he loves being in love. He’s pretty honest about his feelings, and could fall in love easily, but that doesn’t mean he’s not picky.

The Libra man doesn’t play games, he’s always there for his partner and expects the same in return. When he says he’ll do something, he’ll always come through.

The Libra man feels complete when he’s in a relationship and does his best for it to work out. Stability is very important to him and he will never hurt his partner on purpose.

How to Attract a Libra Man

Libra Man in Work

The Libra man needs to work at a place with lots of human contact, as this would be the best environment for him.

He’s a team player and knows how to influence positively.

The Libra man has a tendency to be indecisive, which doesn’t always make him the best fit as a leader, however, the sky is his limit. Immediate decisions are not his favorite.

How to attract a Libra Man:

1. Grab his attention by being an extrovert who loves socializing with the crowd.

2. Stand out, whether it’s with your outfit or positive attitude towards life. You need to put yourself at the center of attention.

3. Choose feminine and elegant, he loves that!

4. Spend time getting to know him and get into interesting discussions with him.

5. Give him the chance to talk about himself.

6. Light debates are always welcome.

7. Compliments work like a charm!

8. Be honest about everything you say and do, and help out others in need.

9. Avoid drama and over-reacting to things. Remember he hates confrontation.

10. Be mysterious and at times talkative and sharing.

