All You Need to Know About The Aries Man

The Aries man is impatient and he’s always the first to try and crack new things. He’s a natural leader who is very active and brings new ideas to the table.

The Aries man has the strength and determination to do whatever he sets his mind on. You shouldn’t be surprised by how well he can argue, and for how long he’ll be able to do that, as that’s the norm for him. The best approach with the Aries man is to agree to disagree.

The Aries man is adventurous and not afraid to explore the unknown. He’s full of energy and inner strength, which probably leads him to all his wins.

Dates:

March 21 - April 20

Element:

Fire

Compatibility with Aries:

Leo, Sagittarius and Libra

Not Compatible with Aries:

Pisces, Gemini and Virgo

Best Characteristics of the Aries:

Optimistic, Thoughtful, Perfectionist, Thoughtful, Caring

Worst Traits of the Aries:

Selfish, Impatient, Picky, Stubborn, Hasty





Aries Man in Love and Relationships

The Aries man enjoys meeting new people and having interesting discussions with them. He’s quite honest and can come off as aggressive, even bossy at times, so don’t ask unless you’re ready for a piece of his mind.

The Aries man does not do well with feedback, that’s why you need to make sure you sugarcoat things for him a bit. He’s the kind of guy who likes to stay in the know about what goes on with you, and he would also want to be the first to know.

The Aries man is a very passionate partner, he’s adventurous and likes to try out new things. Boring doesn’t work for him or else he’ll walk away. When the Aries man falls in love, he only loves deeply and can become at times quite controlling and jealous. You have to keep up with his romantic side and level his feelings.

Did we mention that the Aries man loves the chase? It makes things interesting for him.

Aries Man in Work

The Aries man is a natural leader, who enjoys challenges and diving into new projects. He doesn’t like to be told what he has to do, but instead he likes to give people the direction they need to follow.

The Aries man has a strong character and he’s not afraid to get whatever he sets his mind on and that of course applies to him at work as well. He loves jobs with an outside location and dislikes anything repetitive as it’s boring for him. Everyday is a new challenge for the Aries man. His ambition and sense of adventure make him the perfect entrepreneur.

How to Get an Aries Man:

1. Be flirty whether with your words, eyes or body language.

2. Show your intellectual side, as Aries men love women who can level with them if not even challenge them a bit.

3. If you’re going to meet him, then how about trying that new dress you have or putting some makeup on? Aries men love women who dress femininely.

4. Aries men love the attention and of course love to be admired as well. Give him some compliments, but don’t overdo it.

5. Be confident, clever and witty, which we’re sure you already are!

6. Engage with him in a debate, give him a piece of your mind and make the conversation interesting. Agree to disagree.

7. Time to be adventurous, try out new things and challenge him!

8. Be ready to accept him as he is, the good and the bad.

9. Always keep him wanting more as the Aries man loves the chase.

10. Be spontaneous!

11. He loves it when you pay attention to details.

12. Let him know he’s being appreciated. The Aries man tries to provide you with whatever you’re looking for and he needs reassurance from your side.

Main Image Credits: Contactmusic.com