The Virgo man is precise and knows that the devil is in the details. He pays close attention to everything around him and anything he works on.

The Virgo man is very hardworking and tries to be as efficient as possible. He relies mainly on methods and reasoning.

The Virgo man is pure, full of energy and extremely balanced. He’s also fair with whatever matters crossing his path. The Virgo man enjoys achieving things better than anyone else and probably does that because of his high drive, which only a few have.

The Virgo man is confident, very ambitious and always makes sure to shoot high. He’s a man interested in understanding things around him and hence sheds the light on the finest details. The Virgo man is neat, grounded, practical and has a tendency to worry more than he should.

Dates: August 24 - September 23

Element: Earth

Compatibility with Virgo: Pisces, Taurus and Capricorn

Not Compatible with Virgo: Aries, Libra and Aquarius

Best Characteristics of the Virgo: Intelligent, Modest, Reliable, Meticulous, Analytical

Worst Traits of the Virgo: Overcritical, Fastidious, Harsh, Conservative, Judgmental

Virgo Man in Love and Relationships

The Virgo man doesn’t express emotions very well and usually appears as a reserved person who’s a bit hard to approach. It takes time for you to make your way into his life, whether as a friend or when it comes to relationships.

The Virgo man is a great friend who’s always there when you need him. When getting to know him at the beginning, he might shock you a bit with all the facts he throws around during his conversations. Once you learn to let that go, things move much smoother from there.

The Virgo man feels the safest with his partner and will do his best to keep the relationship going in an interesting way. He’s caring and will put your own needs before his. While the Virgo man might seem conservative, when it comes to spending time with his partner, things will change a bit as he gets pretty creative with it.

The Virgo man is always looking to improve, even when it comes to relationships and that’s why he might need more time to get comfortable around you, as he constantly reviews what he has been doing and working on making it better.

Virgo Man in Work

You’d often find the Virgo man as employee of the month or the team player everyone values the most. The Virgo man pays close attention to the smallest details, which might block out the bigger picture for him.

He takes his work seriously to the extent that he could easily turn into a workaholic. The Virgo man is analytical and always critical, he’ll be the best to point out anything that’s not going on as it should be.

How to Get a Virgo Man:

1. A Virgo man loves a classy woman who knows how to carry herself well.

2. They care a lot about their family and that’s why you should show interest in them and even meet them if possible.

3. Show off your intellectual side! Virgo men prefer great minds.

4. Work on boosting his confidence, but be sincere about it.

5. Know how to handle conflict, as he’s not a big fan of it and tends to be a bit stubborn.

6. Listen to him and give him the needed attention. Eye contact and leaning in while he’s talking are great plus points.

7. The Virgo man appreciates genuine women with a kind heart and dislikes mean and selfish personalities.

8. Be flirty!

9. Point out how much you appreciate him paying attention to details.





Main Image Credits: AP Images/Invision Via Hollywood Reporter