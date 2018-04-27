The Taurus woman has a beautiful soul, good sense of humor and is charming. She's a bit on the sensitive side though she tries hard to hide it. The Taurus woman is determined, knows exactly what she wants and will take great measures to reach her goal, but until she finds out what she's destined to do you might find her a bit lazy. Read more from our Horoscopes section here.



The Taurus woman is one of the most stubborn horoscope signs you'll meet and can also be a bit controlling or possessive. Though she prefers to play it safe, you'll find her at other times taking risks which aren't always well calculated.

The Taurus woman can easily relate to people and that's why she doesn't have problems making new friends. She likes beautiful things and can be a bit too self-indulged. She's usually very calm and patient but once she has had enough, stay away as her temper might just blow in your face.

Taurus Dates: April 21 - May 20

Element: Earth

Taurus Compatibility: Scorpio, Virgo and Capricorn

Not Compatible with Taurus: Aries, Sagittarius and Gemini

Birthstone: Emerald

Best Characteristics of the Taurus: Self-Confident, Hard-worker, Charming, Helpful, Kind

Worst Traits of the Taurus: Stubborn, Self-Indulged, Materialistic, Lazy, Controlling

Motto of the Taurus: "I Have, therefore I Am" and "Well tested is worth repeating" and "Slowly but surely"

Taurus in Love and Dating

The Taurus woman is very loving and caring, they also make great mothers. She's romantic but due to being sensitive she doesn't usually rush into a relationship. Once she's into it, she's very generous and gives her man the love, affection and care he needs. The Taurus woman looks for stability and she would make a great partner for the right person. However, if it's not the right one, she might not be that committed. She strives for affection and intimacy, can be a bit controlling and possessive at times and likes routine that makes her feel safe.

Taurus and Work

The Taurus woman makes a great manager and she's usually very organized. She likes to experiment new things at her career or else she wouldn't know what she's missing out on. She's a very hard and reliable worker as well. The Taurus woman usually makes a great entrepreneur as she works like a bull and nothing stops her from reaching her goals.

Taurus and Friends

Remember the friend in school who wrote to you "xoxo bestfriends forever"? Well, chances are she's a Taurus woman. She's an excellent friend, though has many acquaintances, she has only a few friends who she keeps close to her heart and guards with her life. The Taurus woman is loyal, devoted, helpful and you'll always find her at hard times. If she finds a friend who shares the same taste in food and has a good sense of humor then she'll keep her/him forever.

Taurus and Fashion

The Taurus woman is a label snob! She enjoys the finest details of fashion and luxury things. The Taurus woman would rather go for things that fit perfectly and will never go out of style, she's classy and tasteful and prefers embellished flats over heels. The Taurus woman loves accessories as she knows they highlight her best features and especially necklaces and rings. Though she'll usually go for neutral colors, every once in a while she'll also experiment a bit.