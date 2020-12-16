The Capricorn Woman: Personality, Compatibility and Love

The Capricorn woman cares a lot about succeeding in her life whether career or home wise. She's goal oriented and has a practical point of view when it comes to life. Read more from our Horoscopes section here.

The Capricorn woman has a high level of self discipline and she tends to reserve her fun and wild side to the people very close to her heart. She's down to earth and knows how to keep herself motivated. She's also very patient and responsible. Some people might have a hard time to understand her until she opens up to them.

The Capricorn woman doesn't always know how to express her emotions, even though she has a romantic and emotional side. Her strength lies in her ability to set long term goals and actually going for them, until she reaches the end line.

Capricorn Dates: December 22 - January 19

Element: Earth

Capricorn Compatibility: Taurus, Cancer and Virgo

Not Compatible with Capricorn: Aries, Gemini and Leo

Birthstone: Garnet

Best Characteristics of the Capricorn: Responsible, Ambitious, Wise, Cautious, Faithful

Worst Traits of the Capricorn: Pessimistic, Stubborn, Moody, Detached, Self-centered

Motto of the Capricorn: "I Act, therefore I Am" and "I master..."

Capricorn in Love and Dating

The Capricorn woman is sensitive, romantic and has an emotional side if you dig deep, but it takes quite some time for her to expose that to the person she's interested in. Until then, she'll be showing another face, which is the strong one, that doesn't care much about love. The Capricorn woman is perfect for a man who likes to be challenged.

She's patient and won't rush into any relationship until she's sure she found her right match. The Capricorn woman likes to be in control when in a relationship, but she does it in a very subtle way. Whoever is interested in her, needs to swipe her off her feet first and in return they'll get a very loyal, caring and amazing partner for the long run, who'll always be there for you.

How to Attract a Capricorn Man



Capricorn and Work

The Capricorn woman is a natural leader and an over-­achiever who tries to climb up the ladder of success as fast as she can. She has a great sense of time and responsibility which certainly comes in handy when it comes to business.

The Capricorn woman has great ideas to push any project towards the right direction. She's the kind of woman who makes smart investments, because she likes to calculate every step wisely and knows what will be beneficial and of value down the road.

The Capricorn woman is a strong friend, who's always there for the ones close to her. She's always there to offer a helping hand, she's very caring and doesn't expect anything in return. There's always something going through the mind of a Capricorn woman, so make sure to be there for her because she won't always tell you when she's feeling down and needs help herself.

Capricorn and Fashion

The Capricorn woman puts high importance on the way she looks. At work you'd always find her going for sharp business suits and pointed heels, which perfectly fits her striving for success personality.

Generally, when with friends for example, you'd find the Capricorn woman going for a casual and relaxed look, but never a messy one. The Capricorn woman prefers practical clothes and doesn't care much about labels, except when it comes to jewelry and accessories, she likes them expensive. All in all, she always aims to look at her best.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @dorra_zarrouk