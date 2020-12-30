The Capricorn Man: Personality, Compatibility and Love

The Capricorn man has a brain that works around the clock, once he sets his mind to something, he’ll be very determined to follow through with it. He’s an over-achiever and definitely considered a workaholic.

How to Attract a Capricorn Man

The Capricorn man is very ambitious, practical and generally speaking a happy person. He wants to reach the highest point of the mountain, or in other words claim top positions when it comes to success.

The Capricorn man might want to play it safe at times. He’s down-to-earth and could come off as a bit reserved around new people. Last but definitely not least, he can make great things happen in no time.

Sexual Horoscope Guide: The Best Sex Position for Each Zodiac Sign

Dates:

December 22 - January 19

Element:

Earth

Compatibility with Capricorn:

Taurus, Cancer and Virgo

Not Compatible with Capricorn:

Aries, Gemini and Leo

Best Characteristics of the Capricorn:

Responsible, Ambitious, Wise, Cautious, Faithful

What Is the Best Cozy Winter Drink for Your Horoscope?

Worst Traits of the Capricorn:

Pessimistic, Stubborn, Moody, Detached, Self-centered

Capricorn Man in Love and Relationships

The Capricorn man takes love very seriously, he’s not a flirt and definitely not a player. He will wait for true love until he finds it.

The Capricorn man has high standards and could admire from a distance before he makes a final decision, either to approach or completely let it go.

Deep down inside, the Capricorn man is a romantic person, he’s looking for a steady relationship. If you’re looking for a long-term partner with emotional stability, the Capricorn man is your guy.

Which Male Zodiac Sign Is the Most Compatible with You?

Capricorn Man in Work

The Capricorn man is one of the most hardworking signs you’ll ever come across. He’ll do whatever it takes to reach his goals. Having said that, he’s also practical and takes good care of his finances, and only goes for realistic investments after studying them well.

The Capricorn man highly values his future security and therefore goes for calculated decisions. At work, he’s definitely difficult to read, especially when he puts on a pokerface.

How to Get a Capricorn Man:

1. Go for classy looking clothes and ones with a feminine style.

2. Be serious about your career.

3. Get into stimulating discussions, and show off your intellect.

4. Gain his trust.

5. He hates games, so avoid that at all costs.

6. Be understanding and supportive when it comes to his work habits.

7. Show off your passionate side.

8. Know that this guy will take quite some time to come clean about his feelings, therefore you need to be patient.

Read Your Daily Horoscope with Fustany >>

Main Image Credits: Twitter @tchalametupdate Via Instagram @chalamett_