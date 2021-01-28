The Aquarius Man: Personality, Compatibility and Love

The Aquarius man is liberal, independent and wants to make the world a better place. He’s a great humanitarian and has quite the visionary kind of personality.

The Aquarius man has a brilliant mind and enjoys coming up with new and original ideas. Let’s add creativity to his list of qualities, which makes him very intriguing.

The Aquarius man is a natural social butterfly who everyone likes. He values liberty a lot and loves traveling, not to mention exotic new experiences.

Dates:

January 20 - February 19

Element:

Air

Compatibility with Aquarius:

Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius

Not Compatible with Aquarius:

Taurus, Cancer and Virgo

Best Characteristics of the Aquarius:

Friendly, Humanitarian, Intelligent, Inventive, Independent

Worst Traits of the Aquarius:

Unpredictable, Inconsistent, Detached, Stubborn, Extremist

Aquarius Man in Love and Relationships

The Aquarius man approaches relationships in a playful and light way, enjoys excitement and at times mind games. It can be difficult to get him to commit, but once he finds the right woman for him, he’ll be eager to take that step.

The Aquarius man enjoys his own personal space and freedom, but also values sharing moments and memories with his partner, so you have to find that perfect balance.

For the Aquarius man, both the mental attraction and physical appeal are equally important. He has a romantic side and will offer his love and attention in the perfect ways.

Aquarius Man in Work

The Aquarius man puts his best feet forward when it comes to creativity at work, and he’s also flexible enough to twist his ideas enough when needed. He makes for a great leader.

The Aquarius man has a logical outlook on things, and will perform best when he’s passionate about what he’s doing. He’s usually a positive person, which at times makes him perceived as unrealistic.

How to Get an Aquarius Man:

1. Become friends with him first.

2. Appreciate his creativity and humanitarian side. Show him that you get it.

3. Get into interesting conversations with him.

4. Never come on too strong, as he highly values his freedom and independence.

5. Having fun is a serious matter for him. Make fun memories together!

6. Surprise him every once in a while.

7. Be an open book and give him a scoop into your mind.

8. Get creative together.

9. When you argue, it’s better to stay away from strong emotions, but better use logic instead.

10. Be yourself, be open minded and go with the flow.

