The Cancer woman is very peaceful, passionate, emotional and can also become very stubborn at times. She has a strong will and is persistent.

You can find the Cancer woman sometimes drawing away into her own shell when disturbed or provoked by others. During that time, you would feel her pessimistic side appearing. When she doesn't like someone, she would certainly show it.

The Cancer woman is sensitive and the most caring woman of all horoscope signs. She has a great vivid imagination and is super loving and protective of the people she holds close to her heart.

Cancer Dates: June 23 - July 23

Element: Water

Cancer Compatibility: Capricorn, Scorpio and Pisces

Not Compatible with Cancer: Gemini, Aries and Sagittarius

Birthstone: Ruby

Best Characteristics of the Cancer: Loyal, Loving, Protective, Intuitive, Imaginative

Worst Traits of the Cancer: Pessimistic, Moody, Clingy, Overemotional, Suspicious

Motto of the Cancer: "I feel, therefore I am"

Cancer in Love and Dating

The Cancer woman is romantic and loves flowers, gifts and love notes. If you want to win her you have to woo her. She doesn't like to be rushed into falling in love and her partner has to be sensitive as well. It takes time for the Cancer woman to trust others, yet once she does you've won a big part of her heart. She's very patient and will help you overcome any obstacles. The Cancer woman makes an exceptional partner and loves a guy who can hug her at any time and prepare a nice romantic dinner for her. Her heart is where her family and home are. Her family and friends are her priority and she's very caring, giving and pampers the people close to her heart.

Cancer and Work

The Cancer woman might keep a low profile at work but that doesn't mean she's not interested to advance in her career nor witness success. She's a great judge of character and makes a great business person. The Cancer woman would be perfect with handling money, as she's creative and has killer business instincts. Did we mention she also has many interests in life?

Cancer and Friends

The Cancer woman is caring and is the person who makes sure everyone around her is happy and safe. She regularly asks about people and looks after the close ones in her life. She's very sensitive and can easily get hurt by a clumsy comment. She'll soon forget about that comment though after she makes it out of her shell again. The Cancer woman treasures her friends!

Cancer and Fashion

The Cancer woman prefers traditional outfits and the ones on the feminine side with a comfortable touch to them. She'll pick light fabrics any day over tight jeans. She loves luxury pieces and blue would be the most present color in her closet. The Cancer woman is stylish and up to date with the latest in fashion, yet she doesn't experiment much with bold trends. Her house decor would be very interesting and her favorite accessories are charm necklaces and pearls.



