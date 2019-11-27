So how is the Sagittarius man like? Do you know the saying "Not all those who wander are lost"? Well, that’s how he is. The Sagittarius man is always looking to meet new people, obtain knowledge, gets excited by new and unknown things and if he ever feels trapped, he’ll leave without looking back.

The Sagittarius man is very fun and has an adventurous side, but also has a high level of deepness, which is clear from his philosophical way of thinking and the conversations he enjoys getting into.

The Sagittarius man is a logical thinker, who spends too much thinking. He loves traveling, is intellectual and confident.

Dates: November 22 - December 21

Element: Fire

Compatibility with Sagittarius: Gemini and Aries

Not Compatible with Sagittarius: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn

Best Characteristics of the Sagittarius: Optimistic, Straightforward, Adventurous and Generous

Worst Traits of the Sagittarius: Careless, Overconfident, Inconsistent, Bored Easily and Restless

Sagittarius Man in Love and Relationships

The Sagittarius man never misses a target he sets his eyes on, due to his flirtatious and playful side. He likes being in control and his curiosity is what drives him to meet different types of women.

The Sagittarius man likes to first understand what the definition of love is before he falls into it. He has two sides as a lover, the exciting one where he would take you to cloud nine, and then he acts like a partner in an old married couple, which for him resembles the reality of how love and having a relationship is like. Be ready for a roller-coaster ride.

The Sagittarius man is very straightforward and he appreciates a brave partner who has the courage to share what’s on her mind bluntly. His partner might want him to express his feelings more often, but that’s not how it works with the Sagittarius man, as his nature prevents him from making such emotional statements frequently.

Sagittarius Man in Work

The Sagittarius man needs to be challenged at work or else he’ll eventually lose interest. New ideas and especially tasks that require taking a completely different path are a great fit.

The Sagittarius man wears many hats at work, he’s highly idealistic and you’ll always find him helping or guiding others at his workplace, as they highly value his opinion and tend to trust him due to his honest nature.

How to Get a Sagittarius Man:

1. Be open to change and trying out new things.

2. Be patient and reveal things about yourself one by one; be mysterious.

3. Always tell the truth.

4. Challenging him is always a good idea.

5. A love for travel and new experiences is always an added value.

6. Sagittarius men love flirty women, but do it subtly.

7. Getting clingy is a big no.

8. Look your best.

9. Put your favorite perfume and cream before you head out with the Sagittarius man.

10. Confidence in the way you look and how you carry yourself is important.

11. Don’t change yourself for him.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @bradpittofflcial





