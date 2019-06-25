The Cancer man is shy and has a mysterious side you won’t be able to crack easily. You’ll need to exert a lot of effort to get close to the Cancer man and to gain his trust.

The Cancer man is friendly and may be very confident one minute, but super nervous the next. He has many different emotions, and it’s not a lack of stability but that’s just the way he is. When the Cancer man feels threatened, he’ll retreat into his shell, so make sure not to hurt his feelings.

The Cancer man may show two different personalities, one that’s tough on the outside with a sarcastic side and he might be a bit distant, but once you know him better you’ll soon realize that he’s gentle, kind and very affectionate on the inside.

The Cancer man is polite and has the manners of a gentleman. He values family above all and feels the safest at his own home.

Dates: June 23 - July 23

Element: Water

Compatibility with Cancer: Capricorn, Scorpio and Pisces

Not Compatible with Cancer: Gemini, Aries and Sagittarius

Best Characteristics of the Cancer: Loyal, Loving, Protective, Intuitive, Imaginative

Worst Traits of the Cancer: Moody, Pessimistic, Clingy, Overemotional, Suspicious

Cancer Man in Love and Relationships

The Cancer man loves family gatherings and hanging out with his friends. He chooses his friends wisely, but having a Cancer man as a friend means loyalty for life.

The Cancer man only enters a relationship once he feels safe with his partner, you have to show him and prove to him that you’re trustworthy to be able to win his heart.

The Cancer man moves slowly when it comes to romance, mainly because he wants to avoid being hurt and he must make sure his partner is completely devoted to him. Once that part is over and confirmed he’ll be the best partner ever.

The Cancer man is naturally sensitive, which enables him to take good care of his partner’s feelings and give her lots of care and attention.

Cancer Man in Work

The Cancer man knows how to judge people well, which enables him to connect in the work place with influentials who would help him get to where he’s heading much faster.

The Cancer man is a great candidate for many different positions at work, due to his outstanding ability to read people well.

The Cancer man is a hard-worker who enjoys a cozy atmosphere at work.

How to attract a Cancer Man:

1. Show off your feminine side, he’ll love it.

2. Know how to cook? Don’t be afraid to brag about it.

3. Express your love for family.

4. Make sure to befriend the people close to him and talk about his family and friends in positive ways.

5. He’ll usually be very neat and would love things organized. So how about keeping things neat yourself or you could ask him to help you organize a few things here and there?

6. Remember that he’s not a big fan of spontaneous moves.

7. Be on his same emotional level and show your affectionate side.

8. Compliment him.

9. Don’t shy out of sharing your feelings with the Cancer man.

10. When entering an argument with the Cancer man, make sure to be tactful and persuasive, but don’t be aggressive about it.

11. Work your way into his life one by one, stay within his sight and gain his trust.

12. Listen to what he has to say and be there for him when he needs you.

13. Don’t try to arouse his jealousy.





Main Image Credits: REX/Shutterstock Via Hollywood Life