The Aries woman has a sizzling personality, she's creative and has her very own unique ways in life. She's spontaneous which can both be a great and a bad thing. The Aries woman usually needs to take a break every once in a while to put her thoughts together and re-energize.



The Aries woman has a great sense of style and remains a child at heart. She's outgoing though it might take her a while to get to know people or get used to new surroundings. The Aries woman is very naive and trusts people easily, which leaves her shocked at times, however she knows very well how to get back on track.

The Aries woman usually doesn't think much before she acts and her honesty while appreciated by some might hurt others. She loves challenges and is very passionate about life not to mention the Aries woman doesn't just talk but also takes action.

Aries Dates:

March 21 - April 20

Element:

Fire

Aries Compatibility:

Leo, Sagittarius and Libra

Not Compatible with Aries:

Pisces, Gemini and Virgo

Birthstone:

Diamond and Bloodstone

Best Characteristics of the Aries:

Optimistic, Perfectionist, Thoughtful, Caring, Creative

Worst Traits of the Aries:

Impatient, Selfish, Picky, Perfectionist, Hasty

Motto of the Aries:

"I Am" and "Ready, fire, aim!" and "Just Do It!"

Aries in Love and Dating

The Aries woman goes for a caring man, he needs to be exciting and not intimidated easily. She hates boring men or the ones who prefer routine, dislikes restrictions and being in possessive relationships, though she can be a bit possessive herself. The Aries woman loves mystery in her relationship and when married, if things are not exciting, she starts doubting the relationship. If the Aries woman starts getting bored, be sure that she'll probably do everything she can before she leaves to make it work and try to hold the relationship together.

Aries and Home

Aries women love their freedom, so they prefer to live on their own. She like to arrange and keep things around the house the way she wants. So when living with an Aries your want to respect her home rules and how she wants the space to be like. When you come into the home of an Aries woman, the first things you'll notice is the sound of music, plants everywhere and beautiful joyful lights.



Aries and Work

Regardless of the career the Aries woman decides to take, she has to feel and actually be at the top of her game. She's a super natural achiever and without being too much of a hard worker but rather a smart one, she accomplishes a great deal of success. The Aries woman is somehow bossy but a great leader and if she's no longer challenged, she'll become easily bored and take another career path.

Aries and Money

Money always seems to come easily for an Aries woman, but it also tends to go away quickly. Because of her accomplishments at work, she could have a lot of money. However, her love for pampering and trying things out makes her spend a lot, sometimes even without noticing.



Aries and Family

Despite the her love for freedom, she wants to have a home and a family. She is a very fun and interesting mom. She really worries about her children, so it's hard for her to let go of their hands. Although she's quite impatient, her patience comes to the surface with her children.

An Aries woman's children are very lucky because she's always exposing them to exciting and fun experiences, whether with food or life in general. But, she likes to be by their side to make sure they're okay.



Aries and Friends

The Aries woman has to have flexible friends and she does care a lot about them. They'll be a few close friends who she can always turn to whenever she's feeling the urge for an adventure.

Aries and Fashion

The Aries woman is the first to spot new trends and most probably has her name on the waiting list for the latest "IT" item. She's a trendsetter and the first to try out new things among her friends. If you open her wardrobe you'll find tons of popping colors, especially red or pink, sparkling and statement accessories and tons of heels. Don't be fooled the Aries woman can also pull off the casual look quite well.

Adventure and excitement are what drives passion in an Aries woman. She loves fun adventurous trips and traveling somewhere far away and interesting. So, it would be nice to buy her a trip for an adventurous journey.

If you plan on joining her for a dinner date, make sure the food is fresh and innovative, because she doesn't like repetition or mundane things. As for gifts, make her something special, like a letter necklace or a poem you wrote especially for her.



