Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle horoscopes fun facts about the cancer zodiac sign mainimage

| by The Fustany Team

13 Fun Facts You Don't Know About the Cancer Zodiac Sign

The zodiacs and horoscopes have been around for centuries! It's Cancer season, and to celebrate it, I decided to share with you some fun information about the Cancer zodiac sign. Did you know that Cancer is the 4th astrological sign, and it is from June 22nd until July 22nd? Well that's not all...if you, a loved one or a friend are a Cancer you should know these 13 fun facts about the Cancer zodiac sign.

1. Cancer’s phrase is “I feel.”

2. A Cancer is a family oriented individual who is devoutly protective and caring especially over the ones he loves. They make excellent parents and spouses.

3. Cancer’s color is silver.

4. A Cancer works hard and rarely gives up if his or her job involves emotions. These people care about what they do, and who they do it for making their work personal and of good quality. They are gentle and tender in general, but will fiercely defend the ones they love.

5. Cancers need partners who understand them as much as possible, because of their emotional and gentle nature.

6. Cancer’s birthstones are the ruby, moonstone and pearl.

7. Cancers understand the superficial and significant and make little time for the former so being honest and having candor is integral to working with or loving a Cancer.

8. Money’s Role with Cancers tends to be exaggerated. Many Cancers are all about making money. Flauntingly or frugally, they place great importance on accumulating wealth.

9. Cancer’s lucky numbers are 4 and 6.

10. Feeling safe is important for cancers. If you want to keep one around you, provide something that makes them comfortable and safe. They will appreciate your appeal to their emotional side and will love you for it.

11.Cancer’s opposite is Capricorn. The polarity of Cancer and Capricorn makes for stable extended relationships, respectively bringing emotion and reason to the relationship.

12. Initiative is always an issue of emotion for a Cancer. Without emotion they can be limp and lazy. Whether in work, life or love Cancers must be spurned into effort by passion.

13. Celebrities with Cancer zodiac sign include Selena Gomez, Gisele Bundchen, Princess Diana, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and Robin Williams, just to mention a few.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @priyankachopra 

You can tell a lot about a person from their star sign! Click here to know more about the Horoscopes.





