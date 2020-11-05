What Is the Best Cozy Winter Drink for Your Horoscope?

Hot drinks are a winter essential to make us feel warm, cozy and festive. Is there anything better than an evening in front of a movie or show with a warm cozy winter drink? But wait, what's the best drink for you zodiac sign? Our drink of choice could have a touch to do with our personalities. So let's find out what is the warm winter drink for your horoscope...

What is your winter warm drink based on your zodiac sign?

Aries: Coffee With Milk and Cinnamon

Your daring and challenging personality makes you want to try everything, even the things that might seem unusual. You don't fear much and trying something new is a no brainier for you. In fact, you're actually always curious to see why that thing is so different. So you won't hesitate to try a cinnamon and milk coffee. This seemingly weird mixture ignites your enthusiasm and fits your personality.

Taurus: Sahlab With Nuts

Well, let's agree that a Taurus is inherently classic. They tend to be quite traditional, but that doesn't stop them from adding a touch of something new to the mix. We think the traditional and classic Sahlab is a great option, with a sprinkle or nuts and a modern touch.

Gemini: Dalgona Coffee

We know that you tend to get bored really easily and you're always looking to renew. You also need something to help you focus. So, we think Dalgona coffee is perfect for you! It's an exciting drink to make and have. It has a nice kick of caffeine that you'll love.

Cancer: Tea With Lemon and Honey

You love combining different things and you also love having something classic and sweet. We think a nice cup of tea with honey and lemon would be a great option for you. A little bit of warmth and a little bit of energy.

Leo: Espresso

You want to always have a lot of energy, and be awake and energetic most of the day. Your love for control refuses to let your mind fall asleep. An Espresso is the perfect drink for you. It will will keep your energy high and focus on point.

Virgo: Mint Mocha

Between your desire to stay up and your regular nervousness, you might find yourself confused over which type of drink to go for. We think a mint mocha would be great since it's not a strong dose of coffee, but can still give you a nice boost of energy, and the minty taste will be refreshing and lively.

Libra man: Warm Milk With Cinnamon and Honey

You're always looking for balance in your life. You want everything to be beautifully balanced, so we think a cup of warm milk with cinnamon and honey would be great. It will help you relax and make you feel calm and satisfied.

Scorpio: Green tea With Mint and Honey

Although you're not always very good at taking care of your health perfectly, you try as much as you can. A mint green tea is a good option for you. Of course you know the many green tea benefits, as well as mint.

Sagittarius: Pumpkin Spice Latte

If we're going to talk about the zodiac signs that love to try new things, then a Sagittarius is definitely one of them. You love having different and overlapping flavors, especially if there's a spicy aftertaste. We think the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be your best friend this winter. It is a mixture of pumpkin, coffee, milk, cinnamon and more delicious warm herbs.

Capricorn: Lavender Tea with Milk

You like to keep things cool and calm, away from any tension or problems. A cup of lavender tea is perfect for you. It helps calm down the body and mind so you can relax for the rest of night and have a beautiful night sleep.

Aquarius: Matcha

Well, you have a nature-loving personality. So we think Matcha is perfect for you. Not only will you love its beautiful green color, but the nice kick of caffeine.

Pisces: White Chocolate Mint and Marshmallow

You love art in all its forms, even if it's through food and drinks. So a mint white chocolate topped with marshmallows could definitely fill your cravings. It's a creamy velvety mix for an art lover and perfect for winter.

