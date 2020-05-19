How to Make the Cancer Woman Fall in Love with You?

The cancer woman is one of the kindest, most emotional and warm-hearted women you’ll ever meet. She cares for the people she loves, she would do anything to protect them, and to make them happy. So, if you want to win the cancer’s woman heart, here’s what you got to do!

1. The cancer woman is very shy, so, if you don’t want to push her way in the beginning of the relationship, avoid opening embarrassing and flirty topics.

2. Instead, try to grab her attention by talking about places you have been, countries you visited, your hopes and your dreams. You’ll find the cancer woman opening up to you and getting closer.

3. The cancer woman wants to be with a true gentleman, so if you want to impress her, do the little gestures that will make her eyes glow, like opening the car’s door for her, letting her pass first, and opening the seat for her.

4. This might sound a little bit old fashioned, but, if you really want to grab a cancer’s woman attention, then send her a fancy flowers bouquet, like the ones in this link, along with a cute letter, and believe us, she’ll be overwhelmed.

5. Since she’s a very a passionate and sentimental woman, you’ll need to flatter her, talk to her gently, and show your affection towards her with words, and actions.

6. Family comes first for a cancer woman, so, you’ll need to become close and friendly with them.

7. Her best friends are also very important, so, if you’re nice to them and they like you, the cancer woman will be very happy.

8. The cancer woman overthinks, and she comes up with conclusions, and she even acts upon them. Therefore, you need to be straightforward, and honest with her all the time, to avoid any misunderstanding.

9. Women in general likes to be with men who knows how to have fun, but, the cancer woman loves that.

10. The cancer woman will take her time before she jumps into a love relationship with you, so, don’t push her or pressure her, instead stay close to her and be understanding, and things will turn out for your benefit.

