16 Facts to Prove That Being a Virgo Is So Awesome!

The Virgo season is here; the most interesting sign of all the zodiac signs. Why? There are a lot of reasons, but let's start with a small piece of information about the Virgo zodiac sign... They're just like the sun, their element; Virgos are generous and giving, but beware of hurting them; they’ll make you regret it! To celebrate Virgos, let me state some pretty cool facts about why Virgos are awesome:

1. Sensitive

Virgos are very sensitive people, and they depend on their five senses to engage with the nature surrounding them.

2. Analytical

Virgos are very productive people, because they tend to think realistically and don’t get me even started with how analytic they are to every little detail happening around them.

3. Dependable

Virgos are people you can rely on, whatever the situation is.

4. Independant

Virgos are very independent; they like to take their own decisions and to do things their way.

5. Great Friend

Virgos are the best friend you can ever have, they’re loyal, honest and determined.

6. Perceptive

But be careful, Virgos notice everything you do, so getting into an argument with them is like opening the X-files.

7. Self Aware

Virgos know their faults and pitfalls, no need to keep on mentioning them unless you really want to annoy them, and that is not recommended.

8. Non-confrontational

Are you wondering why a Virgo has been silent lately? They’re probably avoiding hurting you with very hurtful words that could cut like a knife!

9. Private

Don’t expect a Virgo to share with you their pain, they usually suffer in silence.

10. Not Enough

Virgos biggest pitfall is that they feel not enough for someone or something.

11. Giving

You know that a Virgo loves you the moment they start giving you everything generously.

12. Practical

Virgos don’t really waste their time on people they recognized as ‘a hopeless case,’ they just walk away.

13. Compatiblity

Virgo is most compatible with these signs: Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn.

14. Non-Compatibility

Virgo is not compatible with these signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aries.

15. Birthstone

Virgo's birthstone is sapphire.

16. Virgo Celebrities

Celebrities born under the Virgo star sign: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Chad Michael Murray, Colin Firth, Jack Black, Nicole Richie, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Beyonce.



