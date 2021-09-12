The Best Turn On for Each Zodiac Sign

We've all heard about sexual chemistry, but is it real? umm yeah, it is! The stars are on to something. you do not find yourself sexually attracted to someone unless there is chemistry between you two, did you see what I did there? I just proved my point. Sexual chemistry is one of the most important aspects of a relationship. And, depending on your partner's sign, certain sexual traits and strengths you may have in the bedroom can either turn them on or off.

No matter what your sign or your partner's sign is, if you already know everything about each other, it won't hurt to learn more about their turn-ons! You must understand your body in order to communicate with your partner about what satisfies you. So, enjoy these tips and thank me later; here are the best turn-ons for each zodiac sign.

Fire Signs

1. Aries

Aries likes to be in charge, and that includes in bed! They are fire signs, with amazing physical abilities and a fiery passion rushing through their veins. But how are they turned on? Whether it's an erotic head massage or a soft caress on the face, a touch in that region will quickly arouse them. If you have an Aries partner and want to turn them on, even more, run your fingers through their hair and wait for the fireworks to begin.

2. Leo

Leos are known as the life of the party and are charismatic and passionate in bed. They enjoy being the center of attention and knowing that they are desired and admired ignites something within them. They, like Aries, are aroused by some sexy massage and perhaps a few candles lit to set a romantic mood. And to get them even more turned on, run your fingers down their spine and see what happens.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is known as an adventurous sign, which can reveal a lot about them in bed, as they are open to trying new sexual positions. Sagittarius is transparent and open when in love. What you see is exactly what you get. They will tell you what turns them on and will not leave you in the dark. Spontaneous sex and daring fantasies are what really get them going. Another thing that will make them go crazy is positions that allow a partner to grab hold of them; their weak spot is their hips and thighs.

Earth Signs





1. Taurus

Taurus is a very romantic sign, and they are very patient and gentle. If they are turned on, they are sensual signs that can be difficult to turn off. Making love with a Taurus is all about kissing and touching. But it's the neck kissing that really gets them going, and if you add some gentle shoulder massage to the mix, you've got yourself a turned on Taurus.

2. Virgo

Virgos are known to be perfectionists; they hate messy environments, so keeping your surroundings tidy and maintaining good hygiene will help you impress a Virgo. They prefer it when their partner is in control in bed. However, if you want to get a Virgo in "the mood," try kissing or stroking their stomach or abdomen area, as this area simply sparks something in them

3. Capricorn

Capricorns are known to be wise; they prefer to get to know their partners thoroughly, as if even the smallest details matter, before engaging in anything intimate. Capricorns can be turned on by touching their legs in a sexy way; for example, if you are making out and you grab their thighs, watch what happens to a Capricorn. But if you want to start with something, try a gentle touch on the knee and you'll probably know what to do next.

Air Signs





1. Geminis

Gemini, the twin sign, is known for their curiosity. They are easily bored, which is why they are open to trying new things in bed; they enjoy variety. Geminis have an active imagination, so indulge in some sexual fantasies, and if you throw in a little dirty talk, you've got yourself a happy Gemini. The trick to getting those goosebumps and arousal is to caress any part of their body with your fingertips.

2. Libra

Libra is a naturally charming sign, they are what you call they love to love, seducing them is very easy, but let them chase you for a while, they enjoy a good chase, but what really gets the blood flowing is by giving them a lower-back massage, it literally turns them on, yeah it's that simple, they are easily seduced, as I said before.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius people are known to be creative and quirky. They don't like anything ordinary; they prefer things a little kinky. They, like Geminis, enjoy variety and are willing to try new things. What really turns on an Aquarius is some mystery like role play or blindfolding them and letting their imagination run wild, and you will undoubtedly get a turned on Aquarius.

Water Signs





1. Cancer

Cancer is the most sensitive sign, and they allow their emotions to move them. They are a very passionate sign who enjoys intimacy. For Cancer, being in love means serious commitment and deep emotional intimacy, but what really turns them on are gentle chest kisses or any sexy touches that access this erogenous zone.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are signs that enjoy mystery; they enjoy doing everything in secret, they accept any challenge, and once they sense a challenge, they will run for miles to reach it. A Scorpio is very concerned with having chemistry with their lover, and if there is sexual tension, you have a Scorpio all to yourself. But, if you really want to turn on your partner, oral sex is the way to go, if one of you isn't into it, just leaving everything mysterious really gets them.

3. Pisces

Pisces is a romantic and seductive sign. And when they are in love, they understand that their partner will always come first. If there were a crown for the most seductive sign, it would most likely go to Pisces, so you can probably guess how they will be in bed! However, if you want to turn Pisces on, simply give them a sexy foot massage and they will be in "the mood" or if they sense that you are in "the mood," they will be easily turned on. It's very simple, but prepare yourself to be seduced in bed.