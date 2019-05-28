The Gemini man is the master of communication, he’s quite intellectual and knows lots of information about various topics. The Gemini man is quick, witty and very intelligent. He’s never boring.

The Gemini man tries to see things from a different points of view, to be more specific two, which makes him balanced. He would always argue with the pros and cons in mind.

The Gemini man finds it hard to make up his mind. His mood can easily change in a matter of seconds. He’s extremely flexible and is always happy to go with the flow. The Gemini man has many interests in life, which are definitely not within the same field. He’s very social and gets fascinated by the things that are different.

Dates: May 21 - June 20

Element: Air

Compatibility with Gemini: Libra, Aquarius and Leo

Not Compatible with Gemini: Taurus, Cancer and Pisces

Best Characteristics of the Gemini: Talkative, Intellectual, Lively, Eloquent, Witty

Worst Traits of the Gemini: Restless, Superficial, Nervous, Indecisive, Inconsistent

Gemini Man in Love and Relationships:

The Gemini man is charming, very flirty and it’s really hard to resist him. He’s not easy to figure out, unpredictable and he knows how to hide his emotions well.

The Gemini man may not be comfortable with the idea of love and that’s why he never falls in love easily. He’s more of a thoughts man rather than emotions. He’s a very fun lover and goes for strong romantic gestures, but that’s just the way he functions.

The Gemini man might come off as cold or lacking emotions, but it’s just that he likes to reason things. To balance that out, he knows how to communicate his thoughts well and he’s an even better listener. Routine would kill a relationship between you and a Gemini man, as he would lose interest. The Gemini man admires intelligent women and the one who understands how important his personal space and freedom is.

Gemini Man in Work:

The Gemini man has excellent communication skills and multi-tasking is his game. As long as things are challenging for him he’ll stick around. Getting bored however will lower his performance at any task. He needs to find logic in everything he does.

The Gemini man is confident and has a charismatic personality, which means he can handle a high profile position and will certainly stand out among the rest.

How to Get a Gemini Man:

1. Listen and pay attention to what he says, engage in an interesting conversation with him as that’s pretty exciting for him. Don’t interrupt him while he’s talking because he might think you’re not that interested in what he has to say.

2. Gemini men hate anything boring and that’s why you need to get ready for some fun, impulsive activities. Go with the flow and be adventurous.

3. Their independence is important, learn to respect that.

4. Talking about one thing over and over again won’t get you anywhere, they love to discuss almost everything. Show off your intellectual.

5. Wear a very appealing perfume. Gemini men use their sense of smell as one of their main indicators.

6. Honesty is crucial!

7. Keep him curious and wanting to know more.

8. Being considerate is very important to him, he’ll also be considerate towards you.

9. Respect his personal space.

10. Don’t play too hard to get for a long time, they’re impatient and will lose interest.

11. Don’t boss him around, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t speak up your mind freely.