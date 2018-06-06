Five Reasons Why the Gemini Woman Is So Lovable!

The Gemini zodiac sign suffers from a very bad reputation, it is known for its mood swings and multiple personalities. At one moment, they’ll charm you with their delightful and cheerful personality, and at the other, hell’s doors will open the moment they get angry! Well, let’s be fair here, this is something common between many people and many zodiac signs, not only Geminis. So, let us prove to you that the Gemini woman holds unique characteristics that make her so lovable.

1. The Gemini woman loves pleasure and fun, and she has no time or tolerance to be bored.

The Gemini woman is always seeking adventures and fun times, she’s one of the most energetic people you’ll ever meet. She hates the feeling of boredom, so, you’ll find her always looking for a new place to travel or a new activity to do. If you’re dating a Gemini woman, get ready for a life full of adventures and fun times.

2. If you’re looking for a life full of surprises, then you’ll find it with a Gemini woman.

It’s hard to predict the actions of a Gemini woman in love, which is by the way, very hard to happen! When a Gemini woman is in love, she pours you with unexpected gifts and surprises. She flirts with you, asks unexpected questions and opens interesting conversations.

3. A Gemini woman appreciates personal space and freedom.

The Gemini woman appreciates personal space in relationships, she believes that every partner needs to have their own time, and personal freedom to do what they want, and that partners don’t need to be stuck with each other 24/7.

4. The Gemini woman is very smart and ambitious.

Her curiosity makes her want to be more intellectual and better in everything she does. She’s very smart when it comes to conversations with her partner, she knows how to reach a certain depth where they both can see new aspect or a point view to the topic.

5. The Gemini woman is outspoken and is not afraid to speak her mind.

Ask a Gemini woman for her opinion, and be certain that she’ll give you an honest one. Her opinion might be harsh sometimes, but that makes her a reliable friend and an honest partner.