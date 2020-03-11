20 Addictive Netflix Series to Watch When You're Stuck at Home

If you're stuck at home or exhausted after work, we all know what that means....binge watching series on Netflix. Netflix can get overwhelming so we're showing you some of the best TV shows to binge watch ever. Whether you love, comedy, drama or documentaries, you really can't miss these addictive Netflix series.



Here are the best Netflix series that you must watch if you're bored at home:

If you need a good laugh...

1. Sex Education

Who doesn't love witty British comedy. This show will have you laughing so hard and falling in love with their clumsy, realistic personalties.









A classic, one we hope never EVER leaves Netflix. It's bingy, it's comfy and perfect for a cosy night in.





3. I Am Not Okay With This





If you like dark comedy...this one has it all. It's actually a fantasy teen drama. You might as well cancel your Friday plans.





4. Jane the Virgin





You cannot miss this show. It is a hilarious comedy that takes on the humor of telenovelas with a mind blowing story.





If you like drama and period dramas...

5. The Crown

Your love for the royal family will be on another level after you get into the crown. You won't be able to stop watching the history of the queen and those around her unfold like never before. Also, the next season will include Princess Diana, so everyone's looking forward to that.





6. Peaky blinders

A thrilling show about gangs with an enticing main character, Thomas Shelby. This show if full of exciting events and incredible acting.





7. Narcos





You've probably heard of the notorious Pablo Escobar, maybe it's time you see him in action. Everyone and their mothers has seen and loved this show. If you haven't, well maybe it's about time.





Something to keep you on the edge of your seat...

8. Money Heist

I know you're tired of hearing about this, but seriously...it is so good! Well worth the hype. If you haven't heard of this show, it is basically about how a group of people plan to pull off one of the biggest robberies in history.







9. You





This show is exciting, terrifying, confusing and mind boggling. If you haven't seen a psychopath's push the boundaries of normal before, then this is something you really need to see.





10. How To Get Away With Murder

One of the best crime shows out there, starring the one and only Viola Davis. Just when you think you've figured things out, you'll be hit with a cliffhanger that has you running to the remote.





11. The Gift

This is a thrilling very suspenseful Turkish show that will have you confused and on the edge of your seat, trying to predict what will happen.

12. Stranger Things





This show is such a fun interesting twist on Sci-Fi set in the '80s. It's a mystery unveiling a government experiment and a little girl with special skills. It's hard not to keep watching until the sun comes up.





13. Locke & Key





Magical keys unlocking special powers? Yes please. This is one of the newest Netflix original series that is based on the best selling popular graphic novels. Even the trailer is enough to get you hooked!

14. Black Mirror

It's hard to explain this show with words. So, all we're gonna say is...GO WATCH THIS NOW. This show is brilliant groundbreaking series about the dangers of technology and how it could affect our future and humanity.





15. Elite

A high school drama that some people are calling the Spanish version of Gossip Girl. It starts with a murder mystery and how it affects the characters. A new season is coming out soon, so start watching!





16. Grand Hotel/Secret of The Nile

This one's for all the people who missed it in Ramadan. A enticing story line that will keep you excited and curious. It has officially left the realm of an 'only Ramadan show' and has become something we watch anytime anywhere.





Documentaries and reality TV to blow your mind!

17. The Mind Explained

This documentaries delves deep into explaining everything that happens inside our minds, from memory and mindfulness to dreams and hallucinations! It is narrated by Emma Stone.





18. The Goop Lab

Everyone has to see this. It discusses innovative and interesting approaches to wellness that break the rules of the norm and even what we know of science. It's truly mind blowing.





19. Babies

The show follows around babies from the moment they are born until they're 1 year old, in order to watch them grow up and see how a child connects to their mother and fathers.





20. Love is blind

A reality TV show that everyone is obsessing over, where they basically test whether love is truly blind or not. They actually have a group of people date for a week without seeing each other at all!





All Image Credits: IMDb

Main Image Credits: Instagram @couplegoals