Are you ready to laugh your heart out? We'll tell you about a few comedy series that we think are so funny that you should watch them as well. For me, watching a comedy sitcom means the world; I love everything about it, from the audience's laughter to the feeling I get as if I'm watching it from the set. If you want to turn your frown upside down before bed or after a long and hard day at work, just grab some snacks and get ready for a real mood changer because here are 15 of the best comedy series you should watch!

1. Friends





When we talk about sitcoms, the first thing that comes to mind is always friends. We shared ten seasons with them and they became a part of our lives. In every situation, we recall Ross's remark or Joey's reaction, and when we think of organization, cleanliness, and delicious food, we immediately think of Monica. . As a result, I wholeheartedly recommend it to you.

2. The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Fresh Prince of Bel Air is a comedy series that has blessed our lives for six years. We get to see a young Will Smith in this comedy sitcom before he became the famous box office star that everyone loves right now. The series revolved primarily around Will Smith's childhood in West Philadelphia, after which he relocated to Bel-Air, where the comedy began. This sitcom is an emotional roller coaster; you'll find yourself laughing and crying at the same time, so keep a box of tissues nearby.

3. Ragel We Set Setat

An Egyptian comedy series that lasted six seasons and was well-liked by all. The wit of the star Ashraf Abdel Baqi made the audience relate to this series and its main character, so it was the first gateway to a number of young stars such as Sameh Hussein and Menna Arafa.

4. Modern Family

Modern Family revolves around three different types of families in the Los Angeles area, all of which are linked by Jay Pritchett and his children, Claire and Mitchell. You get to experience their most amusing and embarrassing situations. You'd want to watch it with your family because it's nonstop laughter.

5. Sex and The City

It is another classic sitcom series about four single women in their thirties and forties and their love affairs, as well as their search for the perfect life and the desire for success and self-fulfillment. It's a fantastic series, but be aware that there are many racist jokes that were popular when the show first aired in 1998, which we can no longer use.

6. Tamer w Shawkeya

In one of the most successful Egyptian experiences of a comedy sitcom, the duo Mai Kassab and Ahmed El-Fashawy succeeded in presenting the life of a married couple from different social classes and how this is reflected in their lives and daily dealings. It will make you laugh until your stomach hurts!

7. Ugly Betty

Another sitcom comedy series that aired in Arabic under the title "Heba Regl Al-Ghurab." The plot revolves around "Betty," a naive young woman who works as a secretary for a reckless young businessman. Betty's life becomes a nightmare as a result of her job, but it completely changes.

8. The Good Place

This series combines comedy with deep philosophical interpretations, as it revolves around Eleanor, who is hit by a truck in front of a liquor store, only to find herself in a good place considered heaven, only to discover that she is in Hell.

9. Parks & Recreation

The workplace comedy takes place in the parks and recreation offices of the local government building in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. While Leslie Knope exudes goodness in everything she does, her coworkers aren't always as enthusiastic about their jobs, resulting in a series of comedic situations.

10. Spaced

A British comedy series about two young adults who pretend to be a married couple until they find a suitable apartment in London, and then they have to keep the lie to deal with the landlord and the neighbors. The series is divided into two seasons, each with 14 episodes; you can finish it in a single day!

11. Schitt's Creek

The show follows the Rose family, who have recently gone bankrupt, as they relocate to Schitt's Creek, a town that Johnny Rose bought as a joke while the family still had all of their money. The plot begins when the wealthy family is forced to adjust to their new situation and move into an unfamiliar house.

12. Cheers

Another classic series, it was one of the most popular sitcoms of the 80s. This series will live rent free in your memory because it is filled with many comedic situations that will make you laugh until you cry.

13. Veep

This seven-season series revolves around Vice President "Selina Mayer," who will later become President, and during the events of the series, she is exposed to far too many comedic situations because she is unfamiliar with her job and what she is supposed to do.

14. Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is a hugely successful comedian, owing to the fact that the people around him create an endless supply of funny material. His best friend is George Costanza, a bald grumbler who aspires to Jerry's level of success but refuses to do what it takes to get there.

15. Two and a Half Men

The series initially focused on the lives of the Harper brothers Charlie and Alan, as well as Alan's son Jake. When Alan's wife, Judith, decides to divorce him, he moves into Charlie's Malibu beach house, with Jake visiting on weekends.