20 Movies to Watch When You're Sad and Want to Cry or Need a Cheer Up

Sometimes we need a movie for a pick me up and sometimes we want a good cry, and films are also there to help with that. So, today, we're showing you options for movies to watch when you're sad, whether you want something to cheer you up or help you cry...

What Happened on Fustany's Instagram This Week?

Movies to cheer you up:

1. How to Be Single

One of my favorite movies to watch when I'm feeling down is the comedy How to Be Single. The title says it all, it's about a group of young girls some of which want to stay single and others looking for a relationship. It's funny, exciting and will bring up your mood.

2. Silver Linings Playbook

A great movie about mental health and love. It's about a guy who's struggles after his wife cheated on him. He meets an interesting girl who promises to help him get his wife back if he helps her with a dance competition.

The Aries Man: Personality, Compatibility and Love

3. 13 Going on 30

This classic comedy never fails to cheer us up. As you know Jenna makes a wish on her 13th birthday to become 30. Only, she wakes up to find that her wish came true and has to readjust to her life as a 30 year old woman.

4.10 Things I Hate About You

Another favorite romcom. Patrick is paid to charm Kat, who's antisocial and a lot more mature than most girls her age, by a high school boy who wants to date her younger sister, but can't unless Kat dates first, according to their dad's rules.

How to Get Fit Before Ramadan: The Ultimate Plan

5. The Devil Wears Prada

For any fashion lover, this is heaven. What does it take and cost you to work as the assistant of one of the biggest fashion editor in chiefs in the world. Well...A lot.

6. The Mask

This comedy will help you escape everything with Jim Carrey's hilarious charm. It's about about a poor and insecure employee who finds a mask with many supernatural abilities that helps him get a lot of what he's wanted.

Online Dating Stories: Confessions of a Serial Dater!

7. The Other Woman

What happens when the wife, mistress and mistress's mistress find out about each other and devise a plan to get revenge. This is a hilarious ride that will cheer you up.

8. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

One of my favorite movies especially when I'm not feeling well. Andy, makes a deal with her boss to write an article about how to lose a guy in 10 days. The guy ends up picking is also on a bet to make a woman fall in love with him.

Why Divorced Moms Are Real Life Superheroes

9. What Women Want

What would happen to man if he was able to hear women's thoughts. This is a classic and great romcom.

10. 27 Dresses

Jane loves weddings, but she's always the bridesmaid. 27 times to be exact. A writer finds her story interesting and starts getting closer.

15 of the Best Short Series to Binge Quickly on a Night In

Movies to watch when you want to cry:

11. The Fault In Our Stars

A beautiful, moving and emotional teen love story that will leave you inspired, in tears and bursting with love for love.

12. The Pianist

Based on the World War II true story, pianist Władysław Szpilman and his family suffer great losses after German army invades Poland.

13. Adrift

Adrift tells the story of two lovers who go on an adventure at sea, but face many difficulties in the middle of the Pacific Ocean as a result of a strong hurricane.

14. Five Feet Apart

2 teenagers with cystic fibrosis who are supposed to be 6 feet apart, fall in love with each other.

Why the #NotAllMen Is Doing More Harm than Good

15. A Beautiful Mind

The life story of Mathematician John Nash, a Nobel Prize winner in economics, and his illness.

16. Me Before You

A young millionaire gets to an accident that makes him paralyzed falls in love with the woman taking care of him, who helps him find joy in life again.

17. The Notebook

The emotional and dramatic love story between a poor young man Noah and Eli, the daughter of a rich family.

18. The Pursuit Of Happyness

The film tells the story of Christopher, who tries to provide a happy life for his family. His wife leaves him due to poverty, and then must try and learn something new to work with a better job and get enough money to make his son happy.

19. Léon: The Professional

A professional assassin's life gets turned upside down when his neighbours are killed and their child Mathilda's needs his help to get revenge.

20. 500 Days of Summer

Love stories aren't always what we think they are. This is a very interesting one about the reality of love and relationships. Tom who falls hard for a girl who doesn't believe in true love. A must see.