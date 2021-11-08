Being in your twenties is just a strange phase in our lives. Welcome to adulthood; some of us have graduated, while others are attempting to balance the pressures of establishing a career. Let's get to the part that scares me the most: people my age are getting married! or those looking for "the one." And I'm guessing that most of us will feel "same yes, I feel you," because some of us are still trying to figure out "who we are?" and what we want out of life. I just think that being in your twenties is like eating ice cream on a hot day: you have to eat it quickly before it melts. We forget to enjoy the delicious ice cream because we want to finish everything before we turn 30.

Movies are good soul medicine for the countless quarter-life crises we go through in our twenties, and yes, it's completely common and normal! These movies capture the struggles we face in our twenties and becoming adults, not to feel alone. Some actually teach us a lesson, so here are 15 movies you must see in your 20s.

1. Someone Great





For all the twenty-somethings out there who have gone through a breakup and are missing their ex, or who is the only single friend in the group. "Someone Great," starring Gina Rodriguez, is the film for you. After a difficult breakup with her longtime boyfriend, she decides to have one last night of fun in New York City with her best friends, and in the process gains a lot of self-awareness.

2. Legally Blonde









My personal favorite. Following a strong female lead, "Legally Blonde," the story of Elle Woods, who enrolls in Harvard Law School to chase a man, only to realize she's better off without him. This film is a great example of an empowering story about how looks can be deceiving.

3. Garden State









We all struggle in our twenties, and that's perfectly fine. Garden State is an indie film that portrays what it's like to return home after being away for so long, seeing old friends, dealing with family, and the changing concept of home. The film captures the sense of disorientation and distress that newly minted adults often feel when they realize life is big, and yet it's something we have to explore.

4. The Devil Wears Prada









Another personal favorite of mine, and perhaps one of the reasons I've always wanted to work in a magazine. "The Devil Wears Prada" is about a young woman who is hired as a personal assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor, a job that becomes a nightmare as she struggles to keep up with her boss's grueling schedule and demeaning requests. It's an insightful movie about the expectations of ambition and finding one's place in the world.

5. Office Space









Most of us begin working in our twenties, and if you work in an office, you will notice that everything becomes repetitive. "Office Space" is about the repetitiveness of that way of life, as well as the strangeness of the rituals that come with the work culture.

6. 500 Days of Summer









Most of us go through breakups, as shown in "500 Days of Summer." It's a romance film about a failed relationship and how difficult it is to recover from one. It also addresses a topic that many of us are obsessed with: finding "the one" when you're young and lost. Can I just say that the soundtrack is perfect?

7. 50/50





Sometimes life goes by so quickly that we forget to appreciate each and every moment of it. 50/50 is a movie about how close we all are to having our lives turned upside down. It's a reminder to be grateful for what you have and to cherish the people in your life even more.

8.13 Going on 30





When we were kids, all we could think about was how life would be better when we grew up, but little did we know. We wished we could go back in time and be children again as we grew older. That is the subject of the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. It also does an amazing job of reminding us to be nice to others and to live our lives without regret.

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind









Most of us have been in a failed relationship that has hurt us so much that we wish we could erase the entire memory of the experience; this is normal. You must ask yourself, "Is it better to have loved and lost?" rather than never having loved at all? We learn in the movie that pain is normal; it's a part of life, and love hurts a lot. But, in the end, when the wounds heal, we will risk everything to relive it all.

10. Beaches









"Beaches" will make you cry like a baby if you want to have a good cry. However, there may be no better cinematic narrative about the importance of friendship than this 1988 movie. This movie is a great representation of true friendships, the ones that stick with us through thick and thin. They are always there when we need them, through it all failed marriages, career ups and downs, nasty fights that result in years of silence, and even terminal illness. Call your bestie and watch this movie with her because life would be very dull without her.

11. Forrest Gump









Yes, we in our twenties believe that life is difficult, but after watching Forrest Gump, you will reconsider. It's a good movie to watch if you want to learn how to make the most of your life. Yes, we are constantly rushing around, attempting to do everything at once, but we need to slow down and enjoy it a little more. Enjoy the rainbow that shows up after the rain.

12. Post Grad









Gilmore Girls fans gather here cause this movie you will enjoy. Post Grad is the ideal film to represent life after graduation and the "now what?" phase that most of us experience. For those who enjoyed university life but were concerned about the lack of structure outside of the classroom. This heartwarming film celebrates life's uncertainties and encourages you to take things one step at a time.

13. Something Borrowed









Another movie about the value of friendship. Something Borrowed is about what happens in Rachel and Darcy's lifelong friendship when one person always compromises on what she truly wants and needs. It's a pattern that some of us are or have been in, and we can learn from it.

14. When Harry Met Sally









The big question that everyone will tell you differently until the end of time is, can guys and girls be "just friends"? That is exactly what the film "When Sally Met Harry" is about. It's one of those movies that you can watch at any time and at any age. They demonstrate in the film that the strongest romantic relationships can emerge from a platonic foundation.

15. Reality Bites









After graduation, some of us begin to have more responsibilities, where did they come from? Nobody knows. "Reality Bites" sums up life after college. It's that time of year when we're all trying to figure out how to pay our rent (if you decided to move out of your parent's house) and, more importantly, how to find a job that will allow us to do so. It depicts friendship, heartbreak, and self-discovery in some very real ways.