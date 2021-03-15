13 Tips on How to Manage Your Time at Work Efficiently

Focusing at work and getting your daily tasks done might not be the easiest thing to do at times, especially when you have tons of things on your mind. However, a couple of habit changes and a few time management tips for work can help you stay more organized and efficient.

Here are 13 time management tips for the workplace:

How to Manage Your Money and Save Up in Your 30s

1. Start with getting rid of the bulk

Always start with 20% of the work that will get you 80% of the results. That way you'll feel like you've finished a big load or bulk of your work, which will get you even more energized and motivated to finish the rest much quicker than you thought.

2. A daily to-do list

To-do lists are a must when you're trying to manage your time at work efficiently. How about trying to go for a daily to-do list to organize your thoughts and duties, in addition to another one to plan your weekly tasks. Keeping things organized helps you stay on top of your game, and hence achieve more in the most efficient way.

How to Save and Manage Your Money in Your 20s

3. Set aside time to respond to emails

Emails are important, but they shouldn't take a big bulk of your time. Having to get back to tons of them will only result in slowing you down, so try giving your emails only half an hour of your time, let's say at the beginning of your work day. If you receive more during the day, give yourself another half an hour to respond to the rest by the end of the day.

4. Take a break

There's no way you can work from nine to five without a good break in between. So instead of getting distracted every once in a while to grab a bite or have a side talk, it's much better to take a lunch break in between to rest your brain a bit and get a chance to chit-chat with your co-workers.

The Pisces Woman: Personality, Compatibility and Love

5. Avoid personal phone calls

I'm well aware that personal issues can hunt you down once you're at work, but make sure they don't come into the way of your work. How about you try to keep personal calls till after work?

6. Timing each task

Timing each task and challenging yourself at work is a great way to keep yourself motivated, and it also helps you manage your time at work efficiently. Try to think of how much time each task would take you on average and try as much as you can to stick with that.

7. Avoid social media

Although some of us need social media as it's a big part of their work, but for others who don't need to check it regularly, I'd say it's better to completely ditch it. Social media only takes a big bulk of your time, not to mention energy, and you'll be leaving work without finishing off the duties you should have been doing.

8. Brainstorm sessions

Brainstorming either on your own or even better with your team is a great way to get you excited, work creatively and plan your time wisely more than you thought you'd be able to. And let's face it, you can never run out of creative ideas!

10 Ways to Control Your Urge for Shopping

9. Choose snacks while working

Make sure you have snacks on hand to give you energy and excitement for your breaks. Get creative with your snacks and try something different every now and then so you don't get bored.

10. A concentration bubble

When you need to get tons of things done, it's best to block everything around you. So how do I normally do that? I get my coffee or preferred drink next to me, and put my earphones on with my favorite music and just focus. Trust me, you'll do wonders with that technique!

11. Plan for the next day

It is one of the important things to keep in mind when looking for the best way to manage time, as it will make it easier for you to organize your time and tasks, and get your mind relaxed and off of work until the next day.

15 Signs He's Not the Right Guy

12. Using an online calendar

Calendars have always been an essential time management tool. An online one is also great to help you schedule meetings, organize appointments easily and remind you of them, and you can use it on your phone or laptop.

13. Say no to the things that waste your time

Some people might ask you to help them with a task or jump into a last minute discussion or meeting, which can sometimes be important and a good thing. However, if you find that this is something that can wait and/or is taking a lot of your time, you can say no or ask that person to postpone until you're done with your tasks. You also need to finish and hand over your work.

Main Image Credits: Via Pinterest