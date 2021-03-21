20 Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Really Bored

We all get bored from time to time, and that's why movies are sometimes exactly what we need to kill time and boredom. Whether you're into comedies, action, horror, romance or animation movies, here's a list of movies to watch when you're bored...

How to Get Over a Breakup Fast and Move on With Life

Movies to watch when bored:



1. Inception

An exciting, mysterious experience with great acting and a great cast. It's about entering dreams of others, how it's done and the psychological and physical dangers that could with it.

27 Gym Bag Essentials You Should Have

2. The Dark Knight

If you are a fan of Batman movies, this is definitely one of the most iconic and best ones. With exceptional performances and incredible storyline. It will captivate you from the very start and you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen the entire 2 hours and a half.

3. The Pursuit of Happyness

One of the best dramas and a favorite among many for how moving and emotional it is. It revolves around Chris who tries to provide a happy life for his family. His wife leaves him due to poverty, and then he to learn something new to work with a better job and get enough money to make his son happy.

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

This is a unique one that is great in times of boredom because it's full of comedy, action and even romance. It's about a married couple who each have a secret life as assassins that they keep from one another...

What to Eat Before a Workout? Snack Ideas to Try Out

5. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

One of Jim Carrey's best movies with a powerful story and message. It's about Joel and Clementine, who fall in love, but they hesitate because of previous failed relationships. However, what happens if you have control over your memories?

6. Don't Breathe

If you like horros, check this one out. 3 teen break into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking it would be very easy, but things get really scary and ugly to the point where they're fighting to survive.

How to Attract an Aries Man

7. Mary and Max

Mary lives in Australia with her parents and her school asks her to write a letter to a person who lives in New York. She randomly chooses Max and develops a friendship with him, exchanging letters.

8. Iron Man

Fan of superhero movies? Iron Man will relieve the boredom. Weapons designer, Tony Stark, is kidnapped by an extremist group to design a nuclear weapon. He makes a protective iron suit in order to escape from it and return home.

9. The Ring

Another horror movie, that is known to many. It is about a mysterious dark video tape. Anyone who watches it gets a call informing them that they have 7 days to live.

The Pisces Woman: Personality, Compatibility and Love

10. Isn't It Romantic

Natalie, an architect who hates romantic comedies and struggles at work has an accident that turns her life into the very thing she can't stand...a romantic comedy.

11. Finding Nemo

Who doesn't love Nemo? It never gets too old, even when you're really bored it can turn your day around. If you haven't seen it, it's about a young clownfish who gets lost in the pacific ocean and is captured by humans. His protective father then does everything he can to get his son back.

12. It's Complicated

Another one you'll never get bored of seeing. This comedy is about a divorced mother who starts getting lonely after her children move out and so things accidentally start heating up again with her ex-husband, which she isn't pleased about...

Why the #NotAllMen Is Doing More Harm than Good

13. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

We all know this one, love it and will continue to love it, especially on days like this. You know how this one goes. Andy, makes a deal with her boss to write an article about how to lose a guy in 10 days. However, the guy she picks is also on a bet to make a woman fall in love with him.

14. Maleficent

A twist on the original story of Maleficent that will you leave you moved and excited. The villain may not be as bad as you think, what's her side of the story?

15. A Quiet Place

One of the best thrillers out there about a f amily who must stay absolutely silent in order to survive. Why? Because they could be killed by creatures that have hyper sensitive hearing, but are blind.

20 Movies About Motherhood From the Emotional to the Hilarious

16. Midnight in Paris

An American couple travel to Paris for holiday. As the guy walks through the streets of Paris at night, he begins to meet famous characters from another era, including iconic artists and writers.

17. Julie & Julia

Bored of her life and routine. Julie uses her love for cooking and Julia Child to start a blog about her journey cooking through all the recipes in Julia Child's iconic cookbook. We also get to see a throwback of Julia Child's life and how she became a great chef.

18. Coco

One of the best animated movies to help rid you of boredom. Miguel loves music and hopes to become a famous singer. He finds himself in the land of the dead, meeting an iconic singer, his great-great-grandfather.

How to Manage Your Money and Save Up in Your 30s

19. 13 Going on 30

A 13-year-old girl wishes she was 30 and wakes up to find herself actually 30 years old with a completely different adult life.

20. Step Up

If you love music and dance. This is the one for you. Tyler, a janitor at an Art school meets Nora and they fall in love, helping each other pursue their love for dance.