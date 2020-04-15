20 Romantic, Sexy and Classic Rom-Com Movies You Must See!

Who isn't always looking a passionate romantic movies to watch in the evening? Whether it's from the golden era of Egyptian Cinema or a classic Hollywood film, we all love a good romance movie. And as we're all sitting at home, looking for movies to boost our mood, it's the perfect time to present you with this list of 20 romantic and sexy movies you must see, and of course we can never leave out the rom-coms that always brighten up our day.

Music is also a great way to keep your spirits up.

1. Pretty Woman

A classic American film with everyone's favorite, Julia Roberts. This is definitely an interesting love story, unlike anything you've ever seen.

2. The River of Love

This is as classic as you can get with Egyptian cinema. A beautiful mixture of drama and romance with a dreamy love story between Omar Sharif and Faten Hamama.

Quiz: What classic movie should you watch?

3. Friends With Benefits

A hilarious friendship takes a romantic tun in a very unorthodox way. You must have heard of this one and you must watch it.

4. Hepta

Based on an amazing book, this is a very powerful and interesting story about the 7 stages of love, presented in a very unexpected and surprising emotional way.

5. Love & Other Drugs

Love & Other Drugs is a very nice light romantic comedy starring 2 incredible actors, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal.

6. Khally Ballak Men ZouZou

If you're looking for a magnificent rom-com, it doesn't get any better than this Soad Hosny and Hussein Fahmy classic.

7. Sex and The City

You've probably seen the TV show a 100 times, but you don't want to miss on the movies either. It's not just about the fashion. Carrie and Big's love story will never get old.

Here's a list of 20 series to watch on Shahid right now!

8. Habiby Da'iman

A beautifully sad romantic story that reminds us of romances novels. Starring Nour El-Sherif and Poussi.

9. My Big Fat Greek Wedding

If you love family comedies, this will be right up your alley. It is one of my favorite rom-coms.

10. Roda Qalby

Another Egyptian classic that has everyone running out of tissues. This classic story is based on one of Yusuf Sibai's novels.

11. Crazy Stupid Love

Another hilarious comedy with a different take on romance. You won't be able to stop watching this one. It also has an incredible cast of Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and Steve Carell

If you're looking for what to watch next on Netflix...

12. Saghira Ala Al Hob

Do you know anyone who doesn't love this film. It's a classic with the most memorable and nostalgic songs. Starring, of course, Souad Hosny and Rushdy Abaza.

13. Love, Rosie

When do you finally tell someone you love them? And how does it change your life. This is what you'll get to experience with Love, Rosie. It is also one of my favorites.

14. Ayamna El Helwa

3 guys competing for the love of 1 girl. How will the story of love and friendship end?

15. The Notebook

One of the most popular romance movies of all time based one the best selling novelist Nicholas Sparks. A great love story starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

16. El Banat Ayza Eh

A story of a girl, looking for a man without a past, but falling in love changes her mind. It is starring Soheir Ramzi and Mahmoud Abdel Aziz.

17. Fifty Shades of Grey

A famous and extremely popular sexy and enticing trilogy about sex and love, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

18. Almurahikat

An Egyptian cinema classic which talks about a teenage girl falling in love with an older man. The film stars Rushdy Abaza and Magda.

19. The Ugly Truth

How do men see love? Can you make someone fall in love with you? The Ugly Truth takes a comedic look on love and what we know of it.

20. Afreet Meraty

A great romantic comedy movie with the hilarious and charming Shadia in definitely one of her best roles.