17 Date Night Movie Ideas From Different Genres for Every Couple

A cuddly romantic date night in needs a good date night movie, or even 'movies'. So instead of running out of ideas for movies to watch as a couple, here's a list of date night movie ideas. And because everyone's definition of a date night movie is different, we have some cute movie date ideas, some action movies, thrillers, really sexy ones and the hilarious options. Also, if you're looking for good date night movies on Netflix, some of these are on Netflix right now.

Best Date Night Movies:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

What happens when you find out that your spouse is also a secret assassin and you're both assigned to kill each other? It gets complex...but also sexy. I don't think we need to tell you about their chemistry.

Newness

A fresh take on modern day dating where a couple start testing the boundaries of an open relationship. This movie is very interesting, emotional and also very sexy.

Hepta

A beyond emotional film about love, the nature of relationships, growth and human connection. You won't be able to take your eyes off the screen.

Crazy Stupid Love

For those looking for a little comedy, this is a classic romcom that never fails to leave you laughing out loud. A must see!

Gone Girl

For those who love a bit of thrill and intensity. Gone Girl will keep you glued to the couch and clinging on to each other.

Notting Hill

A classic late 90s romcom with 2 heartthrobs as lead. You won't be able to stop rooting for the Hollywood actress to get together with British book seller.

Funny Girl

Omar Sharif and Barbra Streisand in the classic depiction of Fanny Brice's career and relationship with Nick Arnstein. If you both love musicals, then you'll definitely enjoy this one.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Another very popular comedy that is a great idea for date night. It stars some of everyone's favorite comedians and is about a guy who runs into his ex and her new boyfriend on a vacation in Hawaii which he took in order to try and get over her.

All The Bright Places

A 2020 romance about happiness and how people can change your lives. It's beautiful, very moving and romantic.

Love Actually

Just in time for the holidays, the Christmas romcom of all Christmas romcoms...none other than Love Actually. Funny, romantic, cosy and definitely a mood booster.

Sukkar Mor

An Egyptian drama about the complexity of relationships, love and how people change. It's relatable and will take you on different journeys of hope and disappointments.

No Strings Attached

Is it possible to have zero strings attached. Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman have amazing chemistry is this sexy romcom that tests the reality of just being friends with benefits.

The Great Gatsby

The iconic revolutionary story of Gatsby's latest adaptation is a movie you must see. Although its focus is not just on love and romance, it plays around with the idea of dreams, obsessions and how far they take us.

He's Just Not That Into You

Another romantic comedy that we all probably have memorized by now. The cast is exceptional. It's funny, really sexy and gives a kick of reality every now and then.

Last Night

A very underrated but beautiful film about relationships and unfaithfulness. The story takes place during one night where a married couple are in different cities and both find themselves resisting being unfaithful. Really great music, acting and very sexy.

Sleepless Nights (Sahar El Layali)

A classic Egyptian film with a very familiar and popular cast that highlights 4 different relationships with their complexities problems and drama.

Friends With Benefits

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake are hilarious in this comedy that also plays around with the idea of friends of benefits and if these two can only keep their relationship purely physical.

All Image Credits: IMDb