Fustany's Playlist: Hagar Lists Her Most Favorite 16 Songs

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's playlist...

Today we're sharing with you Hagar, our marketing specialist's favorite songs. She loves listening to a lot of genres, and her choices mostly depend on her mood. So if your approach to music is similar to Hagar's, we think these songs will satisfy some of your moods.



Here's Hagar's favorite songs playlist, we really recommend you give it a listen...

Hagar's Playlist on Anghami

Hagar's Playlist on Spotify

As you listen to Hagar's songs, which we hope will be favorites of your's as well, we'll leave you with a few things Hagar told us about her favorite songs.

Most of the time, I love going to songs that give me a lot of energy and liveliness. So some of my favorites are songs like Thunder, Uptown Funk, Don't Let Me Down and Cheap Thrills. Hearing them makes me feel really good, especially if I've been feeling tired and lazy.



Sometimes I love listening to romantic songs, they're very relaxing and they put me in a different kind of mood. So I definitely love listening to beautiful songs like Lost on You, Fix You, Helium, Symphony and First Time. So, if you're in a romantic mood, I suggest you add these to your playlist.



