2
Oscars 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image hagar s picks playlist fustany main image

| by Jasmine Kamal

Fustany's Playlist: Hagar Lists Her Most Favorite 16 Songs

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's playlist...

Today we're sharing with you Hagar, our marketing specialist's favorite songs. She loves listening to a lot of genres, and her choices mostly depend on her mood. So if your approach to music is similar to Hagar's, we think these songs will satisfy some of your moods

Here's Hagar's favorite songs playlist, we really recommend you give it a listen...

Hagar's Playlist on Anghami


Hagar's Playlist on Spotify

As you listen to Hagar's songs, which we hope will be favorites of your's as well, we'll leave you with a few things Hagar told us about her favorite songs.

Most of the time, I love going to songs that give me a lot of energy and liveliness. So some of my favorites are songs like Thunder, Uptown Funk, Don't Let Me Down and Cheap Thrills. Hearing them makes me feel really good, especially if I've been feeling tired and lazy.

undefined

Sometimes I love listening to romantic songs, they're very relaxing and they put me in a different  kind of mood. So I definitely love listening to beautiful songs like Lost on You, Fix You, Helium, Symphony and First Time. So, if you're in a romantic mood, I suggest you add these to your playlist.

undefined 

Click on the platforms here Spotify and Anghami to follow our account for more of our handpicked playlists to come.


The world is changing every day and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.




You might also like




Tags: Songs  Egyptian songs  Music  Fustany's playlist  Romantic  Relax  Calm  Arab women  Dua lipa  Sia 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑