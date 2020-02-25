2
Mother's Day
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle music health benefits mainimage2

| by Aditi Sharma

The Importance of Music for Health

It is the most popular anaesthetic for a large number of populations. At home, on the street with headphones, travelling, when you're endlessly waiting for something, when everything is going well and when everything is going smoothly, music has a lot of different benefits in our lives.

undefined

Different studies over time have shown that listening to music has a lot of benefits for our health:

1. They can change our mood if we are sad, reduce stress and make us feel better.

2. It is a part of our day in many ways. Music surrounds us and accompanies us everywhere on our phones, the television, at the cinema and of course at concerts for our favorite artists and bands.

3. If the rooms are full, if people shout the lyrics of the songs, jump, dance and enjoy, it's because the music has positive effects on us.

4. Music keeps us company, we listen to melodies all the time. We listen to music from our phone where we choose playlists that fit our activities, like walking, traveling or playing sports. We listen in  the car to CDs by our favorite bands. We listen in queues, when we're waiting for a bus or the train. 


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!




You might also like




Tags: Music  International music  Benefits  Health  Love  Songs  Mental health  Mood boosters  Happiness 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑