The Importance of Music for Health

It is the most popular anaesthetic for a large number of populations. At home, on the street with headphones, travelling, when you're endlessly waiting for something, when everything is going well and when everything is going smoothly, music has a lot of different benefits in our lives.





Different studies over time have shown that listening to music has a lot of benefits for our health:

1. They can change our mood if we are sad, reduce stress and make us feel better.

2. It is a part of our day in many ways. Music surrounds us and accompanies us everywhere on our phones, the television, at the cinema and of course at concerts for our favorite artists and bands.

3. If the rooms are full, if people shout the lyrics of the songs, jump, dance and enjoy, it's because the music has positive effects on us.

4. Music keeps us company, we listen to melodies all the time. We listen to music from our phone where we choose playlists that fit our activities, like walking, traveling or playing sports. We listen in the car to CDs by our favorite bands. We listen in queues, when we're waiting for a bus or the train.