Fustany's Playlist: 20 Fun Joyful Songs to Make Everyone Sing Out Loud Happily

| by The Fustany Team

Fustany's Playlist: 20 Fun Joyful Songs to Make Everyone Sing Out Loud Happily

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness, and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling, and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's Playlist...

As the year comes to an end, we're all in desperate need of a pick me up and what better way to do that than with fun and happy songs. You know that everyone knows, loves and sings a long to with a big smile on the face and as loud as they can. This playlist is full of ultimate feel good songs so bring out when you want to cheer up or just goof around with friends. 

Check out these 20 best fun joyful songs we chose for you...

Fustany's 'Best fun joyful Songs' Playlist on Anghami

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a classic party songs that we can all admit we've had a solo dancing party to, in the shower. You can't help but smile, feel better and dance when you listen to Whitney's stunning classic.  

Everyone loves and knows the words to Maroon 5's Sugar. Years after the hit was released, it remains popular and loved by many and won't disappoint your ears or any crowd.

A top hit in Egypt right now for its catchy rhythm and beat. Ya Habibi is yet another Mohamed Ramadan song that will stay an anthem at wedding parties for a long time. 

Click on the platforms here Spotify and Anghami to follow our account for more of our handpicked playlists.


The world is changing every day and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.




