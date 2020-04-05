20 Shows to Watch on Shahid That Will Pass the Time

We know you're probably really bored of the quarantine and you've already watched your favorite shows twice by now. So, it's about time to start looking for something new and exciting. Many of us have turned to Shahid to entertain us with Egyptian, Khaleeji, Turkish and Indian TV series to pick from. Some of which could be old favorites, but there are definitely new and exciting ones that you haven't seen before.

So, here are the top 20 best TV shows to watch on Shahid online...

Also don't miss our list of Ramadan series in 2020.

1. Friday of Every Week

This is one of the best new Egyptian series on the Shahid right now, which I really recommend you watch. It is a mix between drama and crime, starring Menna Shalaby, Asser Yassin and Sawsan Badr. It's about a women with an unknown past who has to live with a man, who suffers from autism. A series of crimes happen every Friday.

2. Tears of Joy

If you are a fan of the Khaleeji series, you will definitely like Tears of Joy, as it is a dramatic show with a lot of mystery. It tells the story of a Kuwaiti family's trip that turns into a nightmare when their daughter gets lost in one of Georgia's most dangerous forests. It stars Shojoon Al Hajiri ,Huda El Khateib and Abdelaziz El Haddad

3. Al-Ameed

This show is about a witness narrating a mysterious crime that forces a Dean to move away from university and dedicate himself to a crime investigation. It's an exciting series with a lot of, starring Taim Hassan, Rodney Haddad and Badi Abu Shakra.

4. The Ambassador's Daughter

If you love Turkish drama, this should be next on your list. It's a romantic love story between an ambassador's daughter and the simple man she falls in love with.

If you're wondering what movie you should watch next, we have a quiz to help you out.

5. Where Are You and Where Am I

This famous Indian show is one of Bollywood's popular romantic series. It's about an encounter between a doctor and a women that ends up changing their lives in the most unexpected way.

6. El Lebaa

This is going to be a favorite if you love comedy. It's about a hotel manager and the many hilarious things he goes through.

7. Omar

This is one of the most famous Arabic TV shows, that was televised a while back, about the story of Omar bin Al-Khattab.

8. El Anesa Farah

This show is the Arabic version of the famous American hit TV show Jane the Virgin. It's a crazy story that will have you crying with laughter and also has a mix of romance and drama thrown in there.

9. Jusoor & Al Jamila

This Turkish show is relatively old but it is still really popular and loved by many people. You can find all episodes of the first season on Shahid. It stars Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Tuba Büyüküstün.

10. Argea li Koblatee

A very popular romantic Indian series. It's about a man from a rich family who doesn't believe in love, until he meets a girl who turns his life upside down.

11. Arous Beirut

This is the Arab version of the famous Turkish series Istanbullu Gelin, which stars Dhafer El Abidine and Carmen Bsaibes

12. Mamlaket Iblis

This is a new drama with a lot of enticing and exciting events with a huge cast, starring Ahmed Dawood, Salwa Khattab, Ghada Adel and Rania Yousef

13. Waledy Al Aziz

A new and exclusive show on Shahid app about a relationship between two people that reaches a point of failure, but destiny brings them together again for a reason.

14. Blood Oath

If you love action and mystery, we recommend you check this out. It stars the amazing actor Basel Khayat and Nadine Tahssine Bek.

15. Ishq Mein Marjawan

Another popular Bollywood show that is all about mystery and crime. It tells the story of a girl who falls in love with a man she hasn't met before, only to find herself involved in a series of murders.

16. Eugénie Nights

If you love period pieces, we recommend you watch this romantic series which takes place in the '40s.

17. Bab Al Hara 9

If you've been a fan of Bab Al Hara, you can continue watching its latest season on Shahid.

18. Banat El-Molakama

This is a popular Saudi social drama that brings together a group of girls, each with their own story of facing rejection and how they deal their problems through boxing.

19. Al-Heiba Al-Hasad

A great mix between drama, excitement and suspense. If you haven't seen this show before, you need to check it out.

20. El Diva

This story takes you behind the scenes of a television program where you get to see every moment and event that happens to the judges and participants. It's stars Cyrine Abdel Nour.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mercatorslovenija