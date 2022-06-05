Check out This List of Now-Showing and Upcoming Movies in the Cinema

Watching a movie at home can be fun, but nothing beats the large, dark hall with its terrific sound system, comfy chairs, gigantic screen, and, of course, that bag of popcorn that completes the whole scene. Since you’re so ready to watch some movies at the cinema, here is a list of the now-showing and upcoming movies, so check it out.

Now-Showing Movies

Top Gun Maverick













We speak about most of us when we say that Top Gun is absolutely one of our favorite movies that we grew up watching on television. 36 years later, Tom Cruise comes back with a second part of one of his biggest hits to rule the box office in cinemas all over the world. Expect to see some thrilling Tom-Cruise action that will surely satisfy your inner adventurer.

Last Seen Alive









Another action movie for all the adrenaline junkies out there is “Last Seen Alive.” Starring Gerard Butler, this movie is about Will Spann (Gerard Butler) whose wife suddenly disappears at a gas station. After a desperate search in an attempt to find her, he finds himself on a dark path that obligates him to run from authorities and manipulate the law to his favor.

Nine Bullets









Starring Sam Worthington and Lena Headey, this thriller film revolves around a burlesque dancer who goes on the run trying to save a neighbor boy as his life is threatened by her ex-lover.

The Northman









If you’re into the Viking era, you will love this movie. The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe, is a revenge thriller where we see how far a Viking prince can go to attain justice for his murdered father.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore









Professor Dumbledore knows that the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is about to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he creates his own army to go on a dangerous mission, where they face old and new beasts and collide with Grindelwald’s followers. But how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

Memory









Memory is a remake of the 2003 Belgian movie 'The Memory of a Killer' and is about an assassin-for-hire who finds that he has become a target after his refusal to execute a job for a dangerous criminal organization. Starring Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, and Liam Neeson, you’re about to see some serious action.

Shattered









A thriller movie that revolves around Chris, a wealthy divorcee who falls in love with a mysterious woman. Chris, his ex-wife, and his child end up trapped and fighting desperately for survival.

Survive









After a tragic plane crash, Jane and Paul manage to be the only survivors and they’re isolated on a remote snow-covered mountain. Soon, they try to find a way to get back to their lives, all while Jane struggles with her personal demons and Paul tries everything to keep her safe.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2









After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is determined to prove that he’s a true hero. Robotnik returns with his new partner, Knuckles, looking for a mysterious emerald that has the power to destroy the world. Sonic teams up with his own buddy, Tails, to travel around the world and find emeralds before they fall into the wrong hands.

Fireheart









An animation movie about 16-year-old Georgia Nolan who dreams of becoming the world's first female firefighter. When a mysterious arsonist burns Broadway and New York’s firefighters go missing, Georgia disguises as a young man named "Joe" and joins a small group of firefighters to stop the arsonist.

Jujutsu Kaisen









If you like Japanese Anime and movies, this one's for you. Yuta Okkotsu is a high school student who controls the spirit of a very powerful curse. He gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School through Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and watch him closely.

Wahed Tany









Ahmed Helmy’s lovers, where you at? In this Comedy, Mustafa, (Ahmed Helmy,) suffers from a loss of passion in life despite his several talents. He works as a social worker in prisons. Suddenly, he decides to go through an operation in which he takes a type of medication that restores his passion, exactly like Jaser (Ahmed Malik) did before him. However, Mustafa is exposed to rare side effects, which lead to him having two personalities at the same time.

The Spider “El Ankaboot”









“The Spider” revolves around Hassan (Ahmed El-Sakka), who gives himself up for revenge against a large gang of drug dealers. Tour guide Laila (Mona Zaki) gets involved with him by coincidence in his revenge against this gang, which is led by Dhafer El-Abidin and his wife Yousra El-Lozy, Mohamed Lotfy and Ahmed Fouad Slim.

Zombie









In a comic framework, the events of this movie revolve around a pop singer in a band and his friend, the songwriter. You’re expected to have a good laugh as you watch the band go through many funny situations.

Upcoming Movies

DC League of Super Pets













Krypto, the Superdog, (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto has to convince a group of animals to master their own newly-discovered powers for a rescue mission. The movie will be released on Jul 28, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion









After four years of the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will determine the future of whether human beings are to remain predators on a planet that they share with history's most terrifying creatures in a new Era. The movie is coming to cinemas on Jun 9, 2022.

A Day to Die









After murdering a drug syndicate member while securing a parolee, Connor Connolly has got only one day to pay 2 million dollars so he doesn't have to face Tyrone Pettis. Desperate for help, he asks his old military ops crew to come together and try to get two million dollars before Connor loses his loved ones one by one. The movie will be released on Jun 22, 2022

Elvis









Do you like Elvis Presley’s music? In cinemas on June 23, 2022, this movie is about Elvis Presley who rises to fame in the 1950s while having a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru









Minions will always be a favorite to us no matter how old we are. In this movie, we’re expecting to see some interesting facts about Gru’s childhood. Who’s ready? The release date on Jun 30, 2022

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish









Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has had a bad effect on him, which he has burnt through 8 of his 9 lives. Puss plans an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. You’ll be able to see the movie in cinemas on Dec 8, 2022