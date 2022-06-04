2
| by Mariam Youssef

| by Mariam Youssef

13 Office-Appropriate Nails Colors That You Can Wear at Your Workplace

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

If your job requires you to go to the workplace every day, then you probably have to follow a professional dress code. This means you get to wear pantsuits, skirt suits, lots of shirts, trousers, blazers, and jackets. We bet you always look so chic and sophisticated!

We know that a formal dress code requires a certain appearance, and that's why we're sharing with you a list of nail polish colors that are appropriate for the office. So what are the work-appropriate nail polish colors?

1. Powerful Red

office nails fustany .

Classic red never fails to top any nail color list! You can always rock red nails at office meetings, work events, or casual work days.

2. Nude Shades

office nails fustany .

Any brownish, pinkish beige nail color can be perfect for office. Choose the shade that matches your skin tone so your hands can glow.

3. Gray

office nails fustany .

Whether you'll opt for light or dark gray nail polish, it's still going to be work-appropriate. Gray is like the official work-appropriate color!

4. Burgundy

office nails fustany .

If you need a confidence-booster and don't feel like wearing red, burgundy is the way to go. Although burgundy is usually considered a winter color, you can still wear it all year long and look amazing.

5. White

office nails fustany .

Snow, pearl, ivory, and cream whites are so trendy now and they're just perfect for almost any occasion. White is one of the colors that never fails to make an astonishing nail polish.

6. French Manicure

office nails fustany .

French Manicure isn't just limited to weddings. You can still rock French Manicure at work and look feminine as well as professional at the same time.

7. Earthy Green

office nails fustany .

While some shades of green are more appropriate on the beach, Earthy green is one of the shades that perfectly works for office.

8. Pastels

office nails fustany .

If you're into pastel nail polishes, it is absolutely fine to wear them to work. Pastel purple, yellow, orange, green, and blue make excellent choices.

9. Neutral Metallic

office nails fustany .

No one can blame you if you want to look a bit glammed up at work. Along with your chic outfit and makeup, let your nails match this drop-dead gorgeous look by wearing neutral metallic nails.

10. Glittered Base

office nails fustany .

This style is both natural and fun. Go for a soft base, such as pale pink or beige, then add a hint of glitter to the base of your nails. Wow!

11. Pale Pink

office nails fustany .

Some women may not be big on glittered nails but they like pale colors. If that's you, just go for pale pink nails and top them with a glossy coat … or not.

12. Mix-Matched Nails

office nails fustany .

Go a bit crazy and mix and match your nails using neutral colors and lowkey glitter designs.

13. Matte Mauve

office nails fustany .

You can add a pop of color to your usual work wardrobe by choosing a matte mauve nail. Gel polish can give your nails a shiny effect without looking too flashy.

Whether you like muted or bright shades, you can find a nail polish color that will match your personality, and also be suitable for your formal workplace. Of course, you don't have to give up your personal style; you just need to follow it in a subtle way that will work with your business look.

Now tell us, what's your favorite nail polish color to wear at the office?


Tags: Nails  Nail polish  Nail trends  Nails 101  Work  Work 101  Work wear  Office tips  Office wear  Business  Business etiquette 




