Here Are 10 Movies You Can Watch over the Eid Holiday

Eid wouldn't be the same without movie, Eid Kahk and a hot cup of tea. So today we wanted to bring together a list of 10 movies to watch during the Eid holiday. There's everything for everyone, so you'll find something for yourself down there. Get scrolling and enjoy your Eid!

10 Fun Ways to Spend Eid at Home

Here are 10 movies you can watch during Eid:

1. Bridesmaids

This movie never fails to make me laugh, and I'm saying this genuinely from the bottom of my heart. Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey are all absolutely hilarious is this. film. After you're done watching it, you will definitely want to call your best friend.

2. El Abla Tam Tam

Do you remember El Dada Dodi? Yasmine Abdel Aziz's comedy is loved by many, and this one is a mother comedy she's starring in that you can check out.

"ولاد ناس" Series: How to Protect Your Teenagers from Porn Sites

3. La La Land

Great music and romance. If you're looking for a movie with a classic, inspiring and romantic energy, this is the one for you.

4. Gaanna El Bayan Al Taly

It's been almost 20 years since this iconic comedy came out and it will always have a special place in our hearts. It's hilarious and brilliant with scenes that we all know by heart, but never gets boring.

20 Movies to Watch When You're Sad: For a Cheer up or a Good Cry

5. Mamma Mia

It's hard to not have a karaoke session watching this one. ABBA lovers will definitely enjoy this one. It's also set on a Greek island so the entire movie is wonderful escape.

6. El Sellem w El Te3ban

This Egyptian romantic classic will take you on a journey between relationships, from romance, to conflict, pain, love and happiness.

15 of the Best Short Series to Binge Quickly on a Night In

7. Aladdin

A great family movie and a fun way to reminisce on childhood and sing the songs we know by heart.

8. The Blue Elephant Part 1 & 2

Want to add some thrill to your Eid holiday? The blue elephant movies are intense, scary and mind boggling.

Quiz: What Type of Friend Do You Have From Ramadan's 2021 Series?

9. The Princess Diaries

We all know and love it. Mia's love changes drastically when she finds out she's actually heir to the throne of Genovia, a small European country.

10. Hepta

This film will always be one of the most important films addressing relationships and love at different stages in our life. It's a very moving and emotional film that you cannot miss.