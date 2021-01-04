25 Things to Do in Your 20s and 30s to Help You Fully Enjoy Life

Our 20s and 30s are not easy. Our early 20s start with us starting to take on more responsibilities and being independent. As the years pass, the responsibilities are more and harder, which makes us feel that like these years are nothing but difficult and so we want them to go by quickly. However, how many times have you heard someone older say that regret not enjoying their 20s and 30s? I've heard it a lot! In fact, I saw a video on Facebook featuring women in their 60s, wishing they could go back in time just so they could do and enjoy the simple things in life, the same things we all overlook today.

So as a reminder, today we wanted to talk about how to be happy in your 20s and how to enjoy life in your 30s with a list of 25 things to do in your 20s and 30s to help you grow, remember to live life to the fullest and enjoy the little things.

Things to do in your 20s and 30s to be happy and enjoy life:

1. Learn to accept yourself fully, with all your flaws and best traits.

2. Love yourself unconditionally.

3. Confront your weaknesses and turn them into strengths.

4. Travel a lot, meet different people, and coexist with different cultures, beliefs and ways of life.

5. Try some adventures. Hiking, skydiving, road trips...

6. Make exercise a priority, even if it's just walking for 20 minutes a day.

7. Set up a financial plan for yourself, so you can find financial stability.

8. Take great care of your skin. What you do today will show later.

9. Buy yourself great quality pieces and clothes that will last you a lifetime and you'll cherish forever.

10. Drink lots of water everyday. This will benefit your health in the future.

11. Sleep for 8 hours a day, to help your physical and mental health.

12. Find a comfortable eating habit or diet that works for you.

13. Not happy with your fitness? Start working on it.

14. Learn to cook. This is another form of self love and self-reliance.

15. Read more and watch less. Knowledge comes from reading.

16. Practice your hobby. Don't any? Well, find one!

17. Learn...Learn...Learn. Never stop learning, no matter what.

18. Don't waste time with someone who makes you feel less or doesn't appreciate you.

19. Don't spend all of your time working. Learn to enjoy life.

20. Hold on to great friendships. They're priceless and can last a lifetime.

21. Learn to negotiate to get what you want.

22. Make mistakes, that's more than okay. But acknowledge them and forgive yourself.

23. Learn to say "no" to the things that bother you, make you uncomfortable or just to anything you don't feel right doing.

24. Try to stay close to your family.

25. Stop think about the future and worrying about where you're headed. Only think about 'Now' and try to be present.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @marta__sierra