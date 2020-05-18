10 Fun Ways to Spend Eid at Home

Eid celebrations might be different this year with the lockdown and being stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less joyful, it’s still Eid after all. Let’s turn this year’s Eid upside down with fun ideas on how to spend Eid at home.

1. Game night

Gather all your card and board games around and let’s get playing. You can also get a Mic, connect it to the big screen and enjoy some karaoke competition, and if you need some new game ideas we have more than 20 fun game ideas to play at your next gathering.

2. Baking Kahk

You don’t have to master the baking thing, but it’s a great way to get everyone to take part in some quality time, regardless of the outcome, and if you’re having trouble finding a good recipe, check out our at home recipes.

3. Movie and play marathons

We all grew up watching Eid plays, it brings back so many memories and nostalgia, just by hearing Adel Emam’s voice in ‘Madraset al Moshagbeen’, so let’s bring all these memories back this Eid.

4. Big family breakfast

Nothing says family time like a big table filled with all the breakfast dishes we’ve been missing the whole month of Ramadan.

5. Make a treasure hunt for the kids around the house

Keep the little ones busy with a treasure hunt for Eideya/gifts hidden in every corner around the house.

6. Make a virtual family gathering on Zoom

Stay connected with your family and loved ones from afar on Zoom or messenger to keep the Eid celebrations alive, that’s what this day is all about.

7. Match outfits with your little ones

Match outfits or cool pajamas with your little ones or siblings, this day is well known for dressing up so keep this ritual alive.

You can also check these matching mother daughter style ideas.

8. Make a BBQ in your balcony/terrace/garden

An outdoor BBQ will definitely cheer up the vibe, with a delicious meal as a bonus at the end.

9. Split into teams and participate in a workout challenge

Nothing says fun like a little challenge. So set up a white board with a killer workout and challenge each other for who will finish first, it’s a win-win anyway cause you get to work out and also have fun.

10. Add some vacation vibes to your roof/garden with an inflatable pool

If you have an outdoor area, set up an inflatable pool, get some smoothies, fruits and ice-cream and beat the summer heat with your little made up pool party.





Main Image credits: Instagram @karenwazen