Head to Toe: Eid Outfit Inspirations to Suit Every Type of Modest Woman

With Eid around the corner, many of us are considering what to wear, from experimenting with color, finding a new silhouette you love, or styling your true separates in new ways. Here, the hijab and abaya specialists at AbayaButh are offering a number of outfit inspiration ideas for every type of modest woman, ensuring you can spend more time thinking about what really matters this Eid.

- Focus on color, from stunning white to ravishing red or an all black ensemble. Incorporating colour into your look this year could be a great place to start in your quest for outfit inspiration. If all white doesn’t take your fancy, pair it with some brightly coloured accessories to spruce up your look and add personality. Alternatively, if you’re someone who enjoys wearing black then incorporating it into your Eid outfit isn’t an issue. It’ll go with any accessories you decide to wear, and a pop of colour will add contrast and elegance to your outfit, as well as glamour.

- Don’t be afraid to go bold with a vibrant silk dress, or choose a bright pair of ankle crop trousers with a paper-bag waist for a seasonally appropriate, on-trend look. Eid could be the perfect time of year to experiment with your usual fashion choices, so take this chance to let your personality shine through.

- Dress to impress! Looking good and feeling comfortable can go hand in hand - and a dress could be the perfect solution if you want to look great and move around without feeling restricted, or if the weather is looking unpredictable. Pair with a cardigan, shawl or jacket to arm yourself against colder temperatures.

- For versatile options, consider a shirt dress that will give you a multitude of styling options with the freedom to dress up or down. A midi dress is the perfect choice if you prefer a look that allows more coverage, and can still offer a little shape if you opt for a wrap or waist-belted style.

- Suit it up! A two piece set is a timeless classic when it comes to staying on trend - after all, a suit is not only for work! This ensemble can be dressed up, or dressed down and matched with accessories to give a casual or more chic look - the possibilities are endless, so get creative. Choose a cropped pair of trousers to make way for a more playful shoe opportunity, where you can incorporate your personality into your look. Mixing and matching contrasting jackets and trousers means that the end result will still look polished, with minimal effort. Opt for statement-making bolder colors and patterns, and keep your look sleek and sophisticated with streamlined accessories like jewelry, belts and heels.



For the modest woman this Eid, fashion and faith can live side by side - helping you stay on trend as you celebrate this wonderful festival. Whatever your outfit choice, choose a style that will make you feel comfortable, and dressed for the occasion. Eid Mubarak!