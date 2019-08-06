26 Eid Dresses That You Can Wear Day to Night for Every Type of Girl

Our Eid vacation is a busy couple of days, and celebrations are everywhere and we're all looking for eid dresses that are comfy and suitable for most of our occasions, so we don't have to fuss about. So these dresses below, you can find them easy to wear from day to night with a few alternations to make it even more fitting to your events. Also, you'll find included something for every taste and every kind of girl, from the minimalists, hijabis and print lovers, whether you're on a beach vacation or spending Eid in the city.

Switch out the Sandals for Heels

Your mornings are chill, whether you're at the beach or cooking for Eid at your parent's place, you're probably wearing comfy sandals or slippers. If you're going out at night or celebrating Eid at a special gathering, switch out the sandals for heels, heeled sandals or beautiful ballerinas.

Go for Statement Accessories

Nothing transforms an outfit like beautiful statement accessories. Switch out the hat and belt for a bigger belt, beautiful big earrings or summer bangles. They will elevate the summer dress from a morning summer dress to a chic night out look.

Nothing Beats a Red Lip

Is there anything faster than a red lip? It's an instantaneous 'I'm going out tonight' look. Yes, you can wear a red lip anytime of the day, but with a summer dress it is perfect for a party or your late Eid outings. Of course you can go for any statement colored lip, coral and bright pink would also be perfect.

Take a look at some of summer dresses that can be worn from day to night below...