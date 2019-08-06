2
Eid Adha 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas eid dresses 2019 for morning and night looks mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

26 Eid Dresses That You Can Wear Day to Night for Every Type of Girl

Our Eid vacation is a busy couple of days, and celebrations are everywhere and we're all looking  for eid dresses that are comfy and suitable for most of our occasions, so we don't have to fuss about. So these dresses below, you can find them easy to wear from day to night with a few alternations to make it even more fitting to your events. Also, you'll find included something for every taste and every kind of girl, from the minimalists, hijabis and print lovers, whether you're on a beach vacation or spending Eid in the city

Switch out the Sandals for Heels

Your mornings are chill, whether you're at the beach or cooking for Eid at your parent's place, you're probably wearing comfy sandals or slippers. If you're going out at night or celebrating  Eid at a special gathering, switch out the sandals for heels, heeled sandals or beautiful ballerinas. 

Go for Statement Accessories

Nothing transforms an outfit like beautiful statement accessories. Switch out the hat and belt for a bigger belt, beautiful big earrings or summer bangles. They will elevate the summer dress from a morning summer dress to a chic night out look. 

Nothing Beats a Red Lip

Is there anything faster than a red lip? It's an instantaneous 'I'm going out tonight' look. Yes, you can wear a red lip anytime of the day, but with a summer dress it is perfect for a party or your late   Eid outings. Of course you can go for any statement colored lip, coral and bright pink would also be perfect. 

Take a look at some of summer dresses that can be worn from day to night below...

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @ 100looks_

Instagram: @ 100looks_
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @alexandrapereira

Instagram: @alexandrapereira
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @amelialiana

Instagram: @amelialiana
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @fashion_pirate

Instagram: @fashion_pirate
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @amelialiana

Instagram: @amelialiana
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @fashion_pirate

Instagram: @fashion_pirate
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @federicola

Instagram: @federicola
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @federicola

Instagram: @federicola
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Instagram: @karenwazenb
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @katie.one

Instagram: @katie.one
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @laracscandar

Instagram: @laracscandar
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @lanaelsahely

Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @nohahamid

Instagram: @nohahamid
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @sallyomo

Instagram: @sallyomo
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @sohamt

Instagram: @sohamt
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @ Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @undervoodoo

Instagram: @undervoodoo
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @thepharaohinstilettos

Instagram: @thepharaohinstilettos
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @zaheee22

Instagram: @zaheee22
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @zaheee22

Instagram: @zaheee22
Eid Dresses 2019 for Morning and Night Looks

Instagram: @zaheee22

Instagram: @zaheee22


You might also like




Tags: Style ideas  Summer  Summer 2019  Summer dresses  Summer fashion  Summer fashion 2019  Eid al-adha  Eid fashion  Dresses 2019  Maxi dresses  Short dresses  Day to night outfits  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑