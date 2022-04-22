For some odd reason, women tend to buy new clothes by the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid in style. Who said you need new clothes to look stylish or even to create new outfits? When buying new clothes, you’re adding new items to your wardrobe that may or may not be used. We bet that almost 25% of your clothes haven’t been worn but once, right? Let’s celebrate Eid differently this year by having a closer look at our wardrobe and see what you can do with all the items that you own. On that note, read on to know how to create amazing Eid outfits without buying new clothes.

Let’s get this straight; if you need new clothes or have been saving to purchase a specific piece, then by all means do that! We’re here just to help you try to save a little and actually make use of the items that you own. You’ll be surprised by the possibilities!

Here are 7 ways to create new outfits from your existing wardrobe:

1. Recreate Pinterest Outfits

This safe haven called Pinterest is every woman’s treasure. No matter how confused or indecisive you are, this website is going to help you get dressed regardless what the occasion is. If you already have a Pinterest account, you’ve probably pinned like hundreds of pictures to your boards. It is time to look back at these photos and try to recreate some of your favorite ones. You can also search by a single item and see how other people style it. For example, when you type “red skirt” in the search bar, you will find plenty of pictures that will inspire you to wear your red skirt differently each time you put it on.

2. Wear the Pieces You Struggle Styling

We know about this blouse you've dying to style; whenever you put it on, something doesn’t feel right. Well, now is the time to wear it and we’ll tell you how. For starters, you need to take out all of the pieces you’re struggling to style and place them on the bed. Then, with every single piece you’ll need to see what it looks like with something you wear all the time. For example, if you have a floral blouse that, you think, goes only with black pants, try it with all the pants you own. You don’t have to put them on, but you can put them close together and snap a photo of each outfit. After you finish, take a look at all the photos in your gallery and you will find at least 2-3 new outfits waiting for you to rock.

3. Mix Styles

Whether you like edgy, classy, street, or casual style, you’re going to love this trick. Instead of pairing your usual ripped jeans with a t-shirt, sneakers, and denim jacket, try to mix styles together by replacing your sneakers with heels or your denim jacket with a blazer. This technique is a game changer that will allow you to see various possibilities in your wardrobe. Combine something casual with another dressy or try edgy with classy. This will not only make you look stylish and unique, but it will also give you several ideas to style each piece in your wardrobe differently.

4. Add Accessories

When we say that accessories can transform the whole look from 0 to 10, we’re not exaggerating. A simple, plain bodycon dress will always look the same on you; however, when you add a golden choker, belt, and rings, you’re going to take this look to a whole new level. Every time you change the accessories, you create a new outfit.

5. Repurpose Clothes

Why do you have to wear your dress the same way while you can completely transform how it looks with a simple trick? Instead of wearing your dress as a dress, layer a t-shirt on top and ta-da; you have a brand new skirt. Do the same thing with your jumpsuits using different sweaters or t-shirts for a funky look.

6. Put Colors Together That You Normally Wouldn’t

This one is simple yet challenging. Let’s see how daring you are in fashion. If you own a blue and white skirt that you always pair with a white top, try to go for a completely different color (no not black). Have a closer look at your blouses and tops and see which color can go with this blue-white skirt. If you’re struggling with this technique, the best method to follow is the color wheel. Opposite colors go perfectly together, so in this case, a yellow top will look awesome.

7. Wear Your Clothes Differently

A great example of this technique is wearing your button-up white shirt backwards. The shirt gets instantly transformed into a chic blouse that can be styled differently as well. This also applies to any shirt you own in your wardrobe. You can also turn your shirt into an off-shoulder blouse.

Last but not least, we want to encourage you to get out of your comfort zone and try new styles and techniques that will help enhance your fashion sense. Trying out new things provides you with limitless possibilities that you can apply whenever and wherever. You will never look at your clothes the same way again after changing your mindset.