11 Fun Things You Can Do in the City If You're Not Travelling This Eid!

Yes, there's a lot of fun things to do in the city if you’re not traveling this summer. Don’t postpone the fun times, just because you won't get the chance to travel. Open up your mind, and let me give you a few simple ideas to enjoy your time, even though you’re stuck in the city.

1. Make a list of all the places you never visited before, like historic ones. Be a tourist in your own city, and on the way, don’t forget to make a list of all the restaurants that you’d like to try!

2. Find the nearest public pool, whether it’s in a hotel or a social club, and take a day off just to relax and swim.

3. Park your car, and start using taxis and car services. You need a break from the hectic driving in the city.

4. Dig in your old music playlists, and you’ll find the songs that you used to love the most. Enjoy a night at your house, just listening to nostalgic music.

5. If you can’t ride a bike, then it’s about time you learn, and if you do, take it to the nearest park, and enjoy riding it during sunset.

6. There isn't a city that doesn’t have fun activities to do. So, find a trusted guide of all things you didn’t know you had in your city and read the reviews, and then go for something that you never tried before.

7. Gather your friends who are staying in the city with you for a fun movie night or head to a concert together.

8. If you love animals, why not do some good, and go help animal shelters in your city?

9. Lonely elders need to feel loved too, so visit an old relative or volunteer to help around in elderly homes.

10. Last but not least, spend some quality time with your family, and teach yourself to enjoy your time with them, without feeling like you’re doing them a favor; you need that kind of love.

11. Go the cinema to watch the latest in film. This year there a lot of fun options to choose from, here's what's going to be screening this holiday: Casablanca, El Mamar, Sab'e Alboromba, Mohamed Hussein, The Blue Elephant 2, Hamlet Pheroun, Kol Sana Wenta Tayeb, Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: king of the monster, Tolkien, The Hustle)



