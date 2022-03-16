Pear Body Type: Which Accessories Are Best for You and How Do You Choose Them

Accessories are an important part of your outfit and your everyday look. Some people think they are pointless, but they can change your entire look in the blink of an eye. Accessories, shoes, and bags can completely transform your look in unexpected ways, so it is critical to choose them appropriately for your look and, more importantly, to be suitable for your body shape. If you don't know how, let me help you and tell you more about the pear body type: which accessories are best for you and how to choose them.

Let’s Get To Know More About the Pear Body Shape

The pear body is known for having small shoulders in comparison to its bottom half area, and one of the rules of fashion coordination is to strike a balance between the upper (shoulder area) and lower (buttocks area) of the body. Choosing accessories for the pear body is difficult, especially with the spread of fast fashion and trends that last for two weeks in the world of fashion; with this guide, you'll be able to know more.

Let’s Start With the Bags: Which One Is Best for Your Pear Shape?

The largest part of the pear-shaped body, the bottom half, is known to have its own fat storage area. As a result, you should use bags that target the upper half of your body rather than the hips and thighs until you achieve the desired balance.

The best bags for a pear-shaped body have arms that fall between the waist and the hips, creating the illusion that the hips are small. Choose bags with long straps or straps worn across the body, as shown in the image above, but avoid wearing them on the tummy or hips as they will add bulk to your lower half.

Say no to these bags: those with excessively long or bulky arms, as well as those that end up on your hips. Tall bags and waist bags draw attention to the hips when worn at the waist. Also, avoid the small bags that are popular these days because they will not compliment your body well.

Moving on to the next topic, shoes: what shoes are suitable for a pear-shaped body?

Pointed shoes, as well as square toe shoes, are excellent choices for pear-shaped bodies because they elongate the legs and make them appear slimmer. Heels are ideal for pear-shaped women because they visually lengthen the legs. Of course, shoes with medium to high heels are ideal.

Say no to these shoes: Shoes that stand at the ankle will visually break the elongated leg line, so avoid them. When it's hot outside, sandals are a good option as long as the straps are just below the ankle bone.

Let’s Get To the Bling-bling, the Best Jewelry for Pear Body Shape

In unexpected ways, jewelry can help draw the eye up and away from the hips. Necklaces, earrings, and hair clips are all great ways to accessorize the upper body. Shaped and gem necklaces work well because they are placed just above the chest, but if you have a short neck, avoid bulky jewelry.

Say no to these accessories: Long necklaces or accessories that reach the thighs should be avoided because they will draw attention to this area.

Your winter outfit isn't complete without a scarf, so let's look at the scarves that are relevant for the pear body type

Scarves are a great way to draw attention to the upper body while drawing attention away from the thighs; the best scarves are long scarves that can be wrapped around the neck several times, adding volume to the shoulder area and creating a balance between the upper and lower body. Consider printed or brightly colored scarves to attract the attention you need.

It is best to avoid the following scarves: Avoid wearing scarves straight down the neck and make sure they don't fall too far away from the body.

Finally, How to Choose the Best Belts for a Pear Shaped Body

Adding a belt to loose-fitting clothing can help draw attention to the waist and highlight the upper half of the body. Wearing a belt around your hips or lowering it at the waist draws attention to your lower half.

Belt Styles That Are Suitable for the Pear Body:

Medium and thin belts are only appropriate for you and your body shape because they define the waist in a flattering way. A thick belt will increase the size of your waist, which will not be in your favor because it will create an inconsistent overall look and will not provide you with the balance you seek.

Final Thoughts..

Whatever style you choose, the key is to strike a good balance. Remember that these are just fashion tips to help you achieve your best look yet, and that you are completely free to choose the right accessories for you, your personality, and your lifestyle. After all, we are all unique individuals with distinct fashion preferences.