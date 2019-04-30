Modest Outfits You Can Wear During Ramadan That Is Not Abaya or Kaftan

Abayas and Kaftans have become increasingly popular among middle eastern women in the past few years, especially during Ramadan. A lot of fashion bloggers and celebrities like to wear them, whether they are hijabis or not. However, It might not be your kind of look so if you're looking for something modest to wear for Ramadan that is a little less traditional, open up your mind to trying new things.

Long kimonos, summer dresses and skirts are always a great option. Try to mix and match pieces in your wardrobe that, as a combination, would give you Ramadan vibes in an outfit. Flowy, comfortable, bright and light colors are also important so the day can flow as easily as your outfit does. Check out below modest outfits for Ramadan that are not a Abaya or kaftan.