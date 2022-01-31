Being tall has both its pros and cons. To begin with the perks, everything looks great on you, from long coats to blouses. The cons are that most tall girls have trouble finding pants that fit their tall, sexy legs. I'm here to tell you that there are pants that fit tall girls and extend past the ankle! That's right, you read that correctly. It's time to put your problems behind you because these pants are going to be your new best friend. So, if you're wondering what are the most flattering pants for tall women are, you've come to the right place. Everything you need to know is included in this article.

10 Chic Ways To Wear Faux Leather Pants This Winter

1. Skinny Pants To Show Off Your Sexy Legs In

Image Credits: mujerde10.com, whowhatwear.co.uk, fashionjackson.com

Let me tell you something you might not know: skinny pants are primarily designed for tall women. If you think most skinny pants are short and not long, think again. It's to show off your sexy legs and statement shoes.

You can wear your skinny pants with any top you want, whether you prefer a regular casual look or a modest look.

Skinny Jeans Are No Longer Cool, What To Wear Instead?

These pants are available at H&M

2. Give the Boyfriend or Straight-cut Pants a Try

Image Credits: girlsharestips.com, fr.zaful.com, viroutendencia.com

If skinny pants aren't your thing, don't think you're out of options; instead, try boyfriend or straight-cut pants. These pants are easier to style because of the way they look, and you can wear whatever you want with them without worrying about it being too short.

If you have a rectangular or inverted triangle body shape, the boyfriend pants will look great on you because they create a nice balance between your upper and lower body. To be trendy, choose a colored one.

11 Boyfriend Jeans Styling Tips and Outfit Ideas

These pants are available at Massimo Dutti

3. Wide-leg pants are ideal for tall women

Image Credits: vogue.ru, weheartit.com, whowhatwear.com

Wait a minute, wide-leg pants? You might think skinny pants are the best option for tall girls, but let me let you in on a little secret: despite being diametrically opposed, both work for tall girls. The thing is, each design serves a different purpose in achieving the appropriate style for you.

Skinny pants draw attention to your sexy legs and statement shoes, whereas wide-leg pants draw attention to your height. If you have a pear body shape, it is best to avoid wearing wide-leg pants because they do not complement your body as other pants cuts do, and they will not work with your body because they will make your lower body appear larger.

Remember to choose a high-rise cut design to wear with any tops, to be more comfortable and practical for you, and to avoid the appearance that the pants are about to fall off!

Did You Know That Wearing Tight Jeans Is Bad for Your Vaginal Health and Other Things Too?

These pants are available at Pull & Bear

4. Say Yes to Any Flared Pants

Image Credits: wattpad.com, Instagram @lexxxa7, shopstyle.com

Flared pants are one of the most stylish pants that add an elegant look to your height and make a big difference in your style. Flared pants are typically fitted from the waist to the knees and then become wider. They're a major trend this season. It's ideal for girls who have large calves but no defined ankle. Finding the right fit pants can be difficult for them, but flared pants will solve your problem.

For a trendy look and a nice balance, pair it with a sweater or an oversized shirt. The good news is that most stores, including Zara, sell these pants without the bottom edge being stitched, allowing you to adjust the length as desired, so don't hesitate to buy it and include it in your wardrobe.

Friday Fashion Fits: How Flare Pants Can Look Super Stylish on Anyone

These pants are available at Zara

Tall Girls, Remember These Tips and Tricks When Shopping for Pants, as well as What To Avoid:

Avoid pants that end in the middle of the calf area; not only is it out of style, but it also makes you look very short.

Avoid pants with overly large side pockets because they draw attention to the leg area.

Avoid low waist pants; some tall girls are tall in the torso but not in the legs! So, to avoid looking asymmetrical, avoid wearing anything with a low waist.

Style your pointy shoes with flared pants and wide-leg pants to show off the design of the shoe and to achieve a harmonious length.

Pay close attention to the rule of balance between your upper and lower body, because tall people show clothing details more clearly than others, so knowing your body shape and what suits it is an important consideration.

To be sure of the length of the pants, and because each brand has its own brand name for the pants, and not all sizes are the same, you must buy them from a store rather than a website or online.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @marta__sierra