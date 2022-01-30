Social media has everything you need, from how to care for dry skin in the winter, whether on your face or your body, to dating advice. I'm more interested in how to care for your dry skin, and I've discovered that many girls are confused about so many things when it comes to taking care of their skin, from which products to use to having a daily routine that suits their skin type. So, today, I decided to interview Alaa Al Abbasi, a skin and hair care specialist, to help us sort through all of our confusion by answering the most frequently asked questions about our beautiful skin. Here's an interview with Alaa Al Abbasi about facial yoga and common skin problems.

Let's get to know Alaa Al-Abbasi a little better. She graduated from Alsun College's Department of German Language and has a keen interest in skin and hair care. In 2019, she studied to become an expert in the field of skin and hair, and last year she specialized in the field of yoga, specifically facial yoga, which she was very interested in..

1. When should you begin taking care of your skin?

It is recommended that we start caring for our skin and developing a simple daily routine when we are 12 years old, because this is considered the pre-adolescent and puberty period, which usually results in acne, and it is preferable to begin at this age.

To clean the skin, we can use a specialized medical soap. We moisturize the skin once to twice daily, day and night, with a moisturizer designed for this age group.

2. What should newcomers to the world of skincare keep an eye out for?

You must comprehend what our skin requires. If you have acne, for example, you should look for acne treatment products and incorporate them into your daily routine. The same is true if you have dry or inflamed skin; you must use dry skin products to treat and provide the moisture you require. You should begin with a simple routine using only a few products and remember that "less is more." It is critical to focus on one problem to address because you do not have to solve all skin problems at once! Paying attention to nutrition and drinking plenty of water on a daily basis is critical for the health of your skin because it is the foundation of 70% of skin and hair health.

3. We understand you are a facial yoga expert; could you please explain what it is and how it affects the skin?

Face yoga is similar to body yoga in that our face contains 50 muscles, so we must apply some exercises to our face as we do to our bodies, and this produces excellent results in sculpting the face, lifting it, reducing the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes and mouth, and treating dark circles under the eyes.

It's also because the facial muscles relax over time as a result of gravity and age. Facial yoga is an effective alternative to cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers, but it must be practiced on a daily basis.

4. Is it possible that performing a facial massage incorrectly can affect the appearance and severity of wrinkles?

There is a slight possibility that it will have an effect, but as long as the facial massage is performed with oil, which keeps the skin moisturized and easy to massage, it will not have a negative impact on the appearance of wrinkles; however, there is a tiny chance that if we make a mistake in one area, it will result in the appearance of wrinkles in that area.

5. With so many acids in the market, how do you know which ones are truly suitable and beneficial to your skin?

It is determined by your skin type, but there are two major types:

AHA: is a chemical peel that exfoliates the skin's outer surface and is suitable for all skin types. It's only used once a week.

BHA: This is a deep chemical peel that should only be used once a week on oily skin and not on sensitive skin.

And then there's:

Hyaluronic acid: It is a type of moisturizing acid for very dry skin, and many recommend using it with a moisturizer for the skin, but I believe it is sufficient and we do not need to apply a moisturizer after applying it to the skin, and it is used once to twice a day.

Salicylic acid: It is found in most acne-treatment products, but if used alone, it must be applied two to three times per week, and it is suitable for acne-prone skin but not sensitive skin.

Lactic acid: It is responsible for treating pigmentation and spots, and it is best used once or twice a week.

All of these acids should be tested on a small patch of skin to ensure that they do not cause an allergic reaction. I personally have an allergy to AHA, so this test is critical.

6. Do you recommend deep skin cleaning sessions at beauty salons?

Yes, but only if done at a reputable place, as I personally struggled to find one that worked for me and my skin type. For oily skin, I recommend these sessions every three to four months, and for combination, dry, or normal skin, I recommend these sessions every five to six months.

7. What skincare products should never be combined?

One of the most common mistakes is to apply sunscreen first, then layers of make-up! I always advise against applying too many layers of makeup, especially in the morning when the sun is out because it damages the skin.

Acids should not be mixed together. I've said it before and I'll say it again: treat each skin problem separately, for example, treating acne first and then the rest of the skin problems, and so on.

8. Do you believe that applying natural oils to the skin is beneficial or harmful?

I highly recommend it; I think of it as an alternative to moisturizer, and I think it's great because it doesn't contain any perfume or alcohol, and it helps with hydration.

We must pay close attention to the store or brand from which we will buy this oil, as well as choosing one that is suitable for our skin. It is a common misconception that jojoba oil should not be used on oily skin; however, this is not the case, as jojoba oil is excellent for oily skin.

9. Is it necessary to use face wash both during the day and at night?

I believe that using the face wash day and night is unnecessary because one time at night is enough because we usually wake up with clean faces, so why wash it again?!

For myself, I use the "washing only at night" method and then wake up to cleanse my face with a suitable skin toner or apply a few drops of green tea to ensure that my face is clean.

10. What do you think is the most important skincare product?

It is the moisturizing cream, in my opinion, because a face wash, for example, can be replaced with a natural toner "without alcohol or perfume." It's enough to dab a few drops of toner onto a cotton pad and wipe the skin clean.

Finally, do you have any advice for any girl who wants to have clear, fresh skin?

Following a daily skincare routine is far less important than paying attention to what you eat, particularly "vegetables, fruits, nuts, and fish," as well as exercising and drinking plenty of water. If we ignore all of this while maintaining a daily skincare routine, we will not see very good results on our skin.

I hope that these tips are followed by a facial massage, because the application of these habits is far more important than creams, face wash, and acids, and all of this is already reflected on our skin.

