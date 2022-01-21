I believe that the majority of us enjoy buying beauty products online, or online shopping in general. The question is, how many times have you purchased something that did not work well for you? I'm not judging because we've all been in the same situation, but ever since I stumbled across Nayra's blog "Self the blog," things have changed for me because her honest opinion on the products she uses and beauty tips has helped me a lot and I'm sure other girls as well. So, after a year of following "self the blog," here's what I've learned from her.

We need to accept that having body hair is not something to be ashamed of and that it is perfectly fine if you prefer removing it or keeping it; at the end of the day, it is your body and your choice, and no one has the right to judge you. Okay, now that I've gotten these few words out of my system for the girls who like to remove their body hair, Nayra actually had very nice tips that I was personally unaware of, and here's what I learned.

1. Threading Your Own Moustache

If doing your own mustache is difficult for you, and thanks to Ms. Rona, some of us are afraid to go to the hair salon and have someone else do it for us, and no one has the patience to do it with tweezers because we all have places to be and things to do, Nayra just made our lives easier by showing us how to do it.

2. After threading, rinse your face with cold water

If you thread your face, you may have noticed that your face began to break out after a few days, which is every girl's nightmare, and here Nayra's tip came in handy, it actually helped a lot because I have active acne, it's very simple and just wash your face with cold water and actually made a huge difference with me, plus my face turns red very quickly, so this also helped with the redness.

3. You can remove your hair using a variety of methods

This is something that Nayra talks about a lot and will actually help a lot of girls out, that if you use one method to remove hair in one area, you don't have to use the same method for all; each part of your body may require a different hair removal method. It's all about listening to your body and seeing what happens; if you notice your body reacting, you should try another method until you find one that works for you.

Most girls have done some kind of treatment in their hair at some point in order to have silky smooth straight hair, but after a while, the treatment wears off and you are left with the aftermath, which is not very appealing, and now it is all about embracing your natural hair. Nayra shares hair tips for getting your hair back and looking healthy that may be useful to other girls. Plus, if you're trying to grow your hair, she creates hair challenges that encourage you to use oil and not skip a day in order to see results.

1. If you're wondering how to begin the process of treating your damaged hair, the first step is to stop using heat on it and give it a break. Second, this is a bit difficult for many girls but cut the damaged hair. You don't have to go all the way in, but you can cut it a little each month until you get rid of the damaged hair.

2. To begin, if you are trying a new product on your chemically treated hair, you must wait three months to see results, so patience is required during this process.

3. Rosemary oil from Safe Haven is one of the oils Nayra frequently recommends; if your hair has been chemically treated, it is most likely very weak; this oil aids in thickening it and restoring it to the healthy state it was before treating it.

4. If you want your hair to grow faster, use the inversion method, which involves flipping your head upside down applying oil, and massaging it through your hair to stimulate it and see nice results.

5. If your hair can't handle oil or you don't like the texture of it, try hair masks. You can do them at home or in a salon, and you should do them twice a week to see results.

6. If you started your oil journey, don't stop all at once; it's best to stop gradually; for example, if you used to oil your hair twice a week, make it once, then instead of each week, make one week you oil and the other week you don't, and so on.

7. Replace your standard pillowcase with a satin pillowcase because satin is softer on your hair and reduces frizz. Switch to a microfiber towel for your hair, which is a healthier option and also reduces frizz.

8. Invest in a good brush that helps in detangling your hair; this will greatly reduce hair fall.

9. It is essential to switch up your shampoo and conditioner on a regular basis so that your hair does not become used to them.

10. Nayra recommends "The Follicle Booster from Raw African" and "Follicle Stimulator from Palm Naturals" if you have gaps in your hair and want to use something to help it.

11. Last but not least, once you see results, don't stop and incorporate everything you've done into your permanent hair routine.

Have you ever heard of a butt routine?

This is quite unusual, but your booty needs a routine, and according to Nayra, treat it like your face! If you're still confused, here's what I learned:

1. We all want a smooth butt like a baby's butt, but in order to achieve this, you must first wash your butt every day, yes, every day. Consider this: you're constantly wearing tight clothes, sweating, and, if you have active acne, all of this can cause your butt to be bumpy, so the best solution is to wash it to remove dirt and, if you're feeling lazy, use toner.

2. Exfoliate on a regular basis to help remove dead skin and dirt.

3. This is something Nayra frequently discusses, and it is to avoid using loofahs in favor of exfoliating loofahs because loofahs are a breeding ground for bacteria, whereas exfoliating loofahs are good for your skin and are bacteria-free.

4. If you have acne on your butt, it's best to use face wash rather than shower gel, because shower gel can aggravate your acne, whereas face wash contains acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, which will greatly help you.

5. Just like you put face masks on your face, give your butt some love and do masks on it.

6. If you have active acne, it is best to use an acne corrector on your butt.

7. If you have discoloration, try dry brushing; it will surely help you.

Oil Cleansing Tips

Have you ever heard of oil cleansing? Nayra introduced me to it, and if you're wondering what it is, it's basically a way of deep cleansing your skin without stripping it of all of the essential moisture that it requires. As a result, oil is ideal for removing dirt, makeup, and sunscreen.

1. She tried it with jojoba oil because it's good for oily skin; however, when choosing an oil to do this process with, be careful what oil you choose because some may have a negative effect on your skin, such as coconut oil, which will clog your pores.

2. After choosing the oil to be used, apply it to the face and begin rubbing until you feel dirt coming out.

3. Next, take a hot towel and place it on your face, rubbing it in to remove the oil. You can also use a face buffer instead of a towel, as Nayra did.

4. The final step is to wash your face and dry it with tissue paper. This is something Nayra emphasizes a lot: always dry your face with tissue paper, not a towel, and it made a huge difference with her acne.

