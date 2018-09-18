How to DIY a Butt Scrub for Pimple-Free, Smooth Skin and Less Cellulite

I recently found this skincare recipe on Instagram that I had to share with you... The post was by an online publication called The Indian Spot and we all know how much India has got all the good stuff when it comes to beauty secrets.

Ever thought about how much you need a scrub for your butt? You probably did. Our butts need some lovin' too, they get irritated, scratchy and let's not forget about the pimples! Which are not pleasant when you're getting a wax or bleaching it. If you want a softer brighter, pimple-free butt you should try out this remedy below that is also good for reducing cellulite if used regularly!

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp of baking soda (Brightening, smoothing effects. Exfoliates dead skin layer)

- 1 Tbsp of raw honey ( Natural bleaching agent, softening and prevents acne)

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice (Also natural bleaching agent. Brightens and gives a glow)

- 1 Tbsp of coconut oil (Helps with Inflammation and cellulite)



Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients well together.

2. Apply the scrub to your butt.

3. Leave it on for around 10 minutes.

4. Massage it in well and shower or rinse it off.

5. You can do this everyday before your shower or bath for silk a JLo-esque butt.





Remedy Credits: The Indian Spot

Main Image Credits: Instagram @beyonce