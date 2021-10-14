If you've never heard the term "scalp scrub," you might be wondering what it means. To put it simply, it refers to a scrub for your scalp. They are like body scrubs that exfoliate your legs and arms, but for your scalp, by removing product buildup, dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells that inevitably accumulate at the root of your hair. We'll go over it in more detail in this article, so here's everything you need to know about scalp scrubs.

Benefits of using a scalp scrub

Most of us are aware that our bodies are constantly producing new skin cells to replace the old ones, and that getting rid of dead skin occurs naturally; however, our skin can sometimes benefit from a little extra help, which is where the scalp scrub comes in. Scalp scrubs also aids in the removal of impurities that shampoo is unable to remove. "My shampoo is great," you think, but in reality, you have oil buildup you didn't know about. Scalp scrubs are beneficial if you have dandruff or if you have skin irritation.

What is the best way to tell if you need to use a scalp scrub?

You will notice a few signs that your hair is telling you, "I need a scalp scrub ASAP!" If you notice that you have a flaky scalp, it's time to get your hands on a scalp scrub. Another thing you may notice if you have excess oil, or your hair gets oily faster than usual, scalp scrubs will help remove the oil buildup that your shampoo cannot always remove.

What is the best way to use a scalp scrub?

The big confusion that most of us have is whether to use it before or after shampooing. And the answer is after you use the shampoo to rinse away any scrub residue. It is best to use a scalp scrub once a week, or more frequently if there is a lot of oil or product buildup on your scalp.

Which type of hair should use a scalp scrub?

Some scalp scrubs contain sodium (salt) as a base ingredient, which is not ideal for all hair types; for example, curly hair, it is not the best option because it will dry the hair out quickly; instead, it is best to use a sugar-based scrub because it provides more moisture.

Another thing to consider is that your hair type should not influence whether or not you should scrub your scalp. What you should consider is if you have sensitive skin, and if you do, it is best to go for more natural options or ingredients that are gentle on the scalp. There's a good chance that the ready-made ones contain unfamiliar ingredients that will irritate your skin even more.

How to make your own DIY scalp scrub at home:

Coconut Oil and Honey Scrub:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of coconut oil ( Tip: swap in sweet almond or jojoba oil for finer hair textures)

3/4 cup sugar

5-6 drops of peppermint oil (it stimulates hair growth)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (Tip: If you have dandruff, use apple cider vinegar, but be cautious because the acidic nature of the vinegar may cause an itchy scalp.)

1 tablespoon Manuka honey

The sugar acts as a natural exfoliant, and as previously stated, sugar is preferable to salt because it provides a softer texture. If your scalp has been acting up recently, this mixture contains peppermint oil, which is a natural inflammatory and very calming to the scalp. ACV has numerous benefits, the most important of which is that it balances the pH of the skin. To round out this lovely combination, manuka honey soothes the scalp while reducing dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis.

This product is your best friend if you have an itchy, flaking, or irritated scalp, it will calm it down. It contains a generous amount of charcoal, which works similarly to a clay face mask to purify the pores on your head.









This product is a fusion of white musk and rose in a jar, can be used on your scalp and body; don't you just love a two-in-one product? It contains sugar granules and balancing probiotics in a coconut oil base for a deep cleaning blend that can be intensified with a drop of shampoo.









This product exfoliates flaky scalps without causing scalp irritation, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin. Because Ameliorate contains moisturizing oat extracts, it will leave your head feeling clean, calm, and balanced.

Main Image Credits: Health Line