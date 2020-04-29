6 DIY Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment Recipes to Try at Home Now!

Right now as we sit at home video chatting, changing where we put normally put the TV, reading books we've already read 5 years ago and doing more than 7 face masks a week, we're starting to look for another form of self care that we now have time for. And is there a better time to start doing DIY hair masks?

The excuse of time isn't a problem anymore, so now we can start looking to make the best homemade moisturizing deep conditioning hair treatments and actually enjoy the process. We've laid down a couple of different deep conditioning hair treatments for natural hair, damaged hair, frizzy hair and dull hair...take a look.

Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for Frizzy Hair:

Yogurt and Honey Hair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

1. Mix together 2 Tbsp of natural yogurt with 1 Tbsp of honey.

2. Apply the mask to your hair starting from the roots or scalp to the ends.

3. Make sure you massage your scalp with the mask really well.

4. Leave it on for around 20 minutes before washing your hair as you normally do, just don't use too much conditioner in the shower.

Recipe Credits: Little Green Dot





Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for Healthier Hair Growth:

Aloe Vera Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

1. Wash you hair with shampoo but skip conditioner.

2. Extract natural Aloe Vera from the plant.

3. Stir the gel well so that the consistency becomes smoother.

4. On damp hair, apply the Aloe Vera from the roots all the way to the ends.

5. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water (if the water's too hot it will strip away the moisture). Repeat once a week.

Recipe Credits: Style Craze

Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for Dry Damaged Hair:

Honey and Avocado Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

1. Wash your hair with shampoo, skip the conditioner and let your hair air dry completely.

2. Mix 2 Tbsp of raw honey with 1 mashed ripe avocado.

3. Stir together really well until the texture is completely smooth and lump-free.

4. Apply the mask to your hair from the roots to the ends.

5. Leave it on for around 40-50 minutes and then wash it off with shampoo and condition.

Recipe Credits: Style Craze



Deep Conditioning Hot Oil Treatment:

You can use virgin coconut oil or olive oil.

1. Heat up 1/4 a cup of the oil (it should be warm but not too hot that it's hard to touch).

2. Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the oil to all sections evenly (you can leave out the scalp if your hair easily gets oily).

3. Wrap your hair in a plastic bag to keep it warm. You can also add a hot towel on top to keep it even more warm.

4. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes.

5. Shampoo your hair really well.

Recipe Credits: Bellatory

Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for Hair Shine:

Strawberry Coconut Oil Honey Hair mask

1. Blend or puree together around 6 fresh strawberries, 1 Tbsp of coconut oil and 1 Tbsp of honey.

2. Apply to your damp hair evenly.

3. Leave it for around 10 minutes.

4. Rinse with warm water.

Recipe Credits: Luxy





Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for Natural Curly Thick Hair

Main Image Credits: Hello Glow