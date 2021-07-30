The Top 5 Hair Vitamins to Help Your Hair Grow Faster and Thicker

Hair problems are endless, and we’re constantly looking for different ways to help with hair growth and treating damaged hair. Recently, hair vitamins have become a very popular way to help increase hair thickness and length. However, since there are so many different types out there, it's really confusing to pick which one to go for.

The best thing to do is consult a doctor to make sure the vitamins and ingredients are what's best for you and won't cause any negative side effects. We also did some research on some of the most popular hair vitamins out there and chose 5 to show you today....

The top 5 hair vitamins for faster hair growth:

1. SugarBearHair Vitamins













These vitamins contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B-12, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Iodine, Zinc, Choline and Inositol. It also contains natural flavoring. They strengthen the hair, increases its growth and reduces hair loss.

Note: If you are on a diet or watching your caloric intake, these tablets are not ideal for you due to their high sugar content.

SugarBearHair Vitamins



2. Brock Beauty Hairfinity Hair Vitamins





Brock Beauty’s Hairfinity has a unique formula that has biotin and collagen to promote hair growth. If you suffer from weak or dry hair, this vitamin is a good option to consider.

Note: This vitamin initially causes an increase in the rate of hair loss for a short period of time. It also might cause breakouts, so take care.

Brock Beauty Hairfinity Healthy Hair Vitamins



3. Naturenetics HairAnew





HairAnew has contains biotin and water-soluble vitamin B that helps promote hair growth. It also contains other vitamins and amino acids as well as herbs to treat weakness in the body which could be the cause of hair loss. These ingredients include vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B-6 and pantothenic acid.

Note: This vitamin can sometimes make your feel lazy and cause a general lack of energy.

Naturenetics HairAnew (Unique Hair Growth Vitamins with Biotin)



4. HUM Sweet Hair Vitamins





This vitamin contains both protein and folic acid, which together work to strengthen the hair roots, and fight early signs of grey hair. Experts advise to take it twice a day for quick results.

Note: This vitamin is said to have minimal side effects. However, it tastes like berries, so it's not for those who don't like them.

HUM Hair Sweet Hair Growth Vegan Hair Gummies



5. BioSil





This vitamin contains collagen, which not only promotes hair growth but also improves the skin and nails. If you’re looking for a multipurpose vitamin, maybe consider this one.



BioSil Hair, Skin & Nails



Main Image Credits: Instagram @negin_mirsalehi