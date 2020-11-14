6 Natural Homemade Recipes to Grow Your Hair Fast!

Long hair has its own charm, that’s why many women are trying to find ways to make their hair grow longer in a healthy way. What if I told you there are five natural homemade recipes that can grow your hair in three weeks? So, let’s see what are the magical natural homemade recipes that will make your hair longer in this short time!

1. Green tea to grow your hair very fast:

Green tea works as an antioxidant agent, and thus it works on making your hair grow longer.

How to use green tea to grow your hair in three weeks:

1. Boils some water and it to your choice of green tea leaves.

2. Wait for the green tea to cool down . Once it's a bit cooler, pour the lukewarm green tea on your hair.

3. Leave it on for an hour and then wash it off.

2. Apple cider vinegar to grow your hair in three weeks:

One of the best ways to detox your hair is by using apple cider vinegar; it also balances the acidity rate in your scalp which leads to better hair growth.

How to use apple cider vinegar to grow your hair fast:

1. Pour 75 ml. of apple cider vinegar to 1 lt. of water or 15 ml. apple cider cider vinegar to a cup of water.

2. Shake it well, and then pour it on to the scalp of your hair after shampooing.

3. Rinse out of your scalp and hair, the move on with conditioning your hair. Apple cider vinegar will also give your hair a gorgeous natural shine.

3. Eggs to grow your hair in weeks :

This recipe is not every woman’s favorite; in fact it is hated for the smell. But eggs are the most effective when it comes to hair growth! Eggs are full of protein which induces hair growth like crazy, eggs also contains iron, zinc, phosphor and iodine.

How to use eggs to grow your hair super fast:

1. Crack one egg in a bowl, and then add a little bit of olive oil or lavender oil or any other oil that you prefer and 1 tbsp of honey.

2. Mix the ingredients well and apply it to your hair.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash your hair with cold water and shampoo.

4. Lemons to grow your hair fast:

Lemons contain vitamin C, vitamin B, and folic acid. Lemons work on inducing hair growth and giving your hair a shine, besides getting rid of dandruff.

How to use lemons to grow your hair in just three weeks:

1. Squeeze one medium sized lemon onto some coconut oil or olive oil.

2. Leave the mix on for 30 to 45 minutes and then wash it off with shampoo.

5. Castor oil for hair growth:

Castor oil is great for hair growth, and for making it long and dense. It also resists frizzy hair. Castor oil contains Omega 3 and vitamin E.

How to use castor oil to induce hair growth:

1. Add an equal amount of castor oil and avocado oil and mix them together.

2. Pour it on your hair and massage your scalp well.

3. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse well with shampoo.

6. The Inversion method for longer hair:

One of the most successful things you can do to grow your hair super fast is to try the inversion method. Watch the video below to try out the inversion method for hair growth.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @negin_mirsalehi