2
Back to School
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair best temporary hair color mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

7 of the Best Temporary Hair Colors and Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes

Temporary hair color or hair dye is a brilliant invention for those looking to lessen permanently dying their hair or looking for something quick and gradually washable, so you can change things. They're also great if you want bright and fun colors. We know you love when we list for you the best products on the market, so here are some of the best temporary hair colors and temporary hair dyes...

Check out our health & Fitness section! Right here...

7 of the best temporary hair colors:

1. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask

Best Temporary Hair Colors

It's easy to use, it's a mask and there are sample sizes so you can try out which one to go for. You just leave it on for around 7 minutes and you'll get a tint of color to freshen up your hair look. 

The Benefits of Rice Water for Hair and DIY Natural Recipe Ideas

2. Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Full Coverage

Best Temporary Hair Colors

They have a great selection of colors, from crazy bright shades to some really unique colors. They're also cruelty free and vegan, so it's a vegetable dye formula.

3. Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze

Best Temporary Hair Colors

An Allure award winner from the great hair brand Living Proof. This product is meant for boosting and enhance the vibrancy of your hair color or highlights, after it started to fade or look off. It is recommended to be to applied to damp hair after every other time you wash your hair.

What Is the Best Cozy Winter Drink for Your Horoscope?

4. L'Oreal Magic Root Cover Up

Best Temporary Hair Colors

This is a great one if you have grey hair that you want to cover up instantly or on the go. It's a spray with a small nozzle that sprays color where you position it and they have different 8 shades.

5. Manic Panic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream

Best Temporary Hair Colors

This product is so popular and common on every temp hair color recommendations list. It also conditions the hair and is vegan. It's long lasting for around 4-6 weeks, but it can only make your hair darker, not lighter. 

6. Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color

              Best Temporary Hair Colors

This comes in 3 fun shades for those who want something bright and bold. It's ammonia, paraben and cruelty free. However, take care because some of the reviews say the color was hard to get rid of, even after a long time. So keep that in mind. 

Should Cheating Be Given a Second Chance?

7. L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

                   Best Temporary Hair Colors

Another cool option from L'Oreal is this semi-permanent formula which lasts for around 4-10 shampoo washes. It doesn't have ammonia and there are so many different shade options for whether you're a blonde, brunette or you've bleached your hair.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @satisfashionbysn


Even a bad hair day can be under control! Discover more haircare secrets and styles from our Hair section here.




You might also like




Tags: Dyed hair  Hair  Hair care  Hair color  Hair mask  Hair products 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑