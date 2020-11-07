7 of the Best Temporary Hair Colors and Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes

Temporary hair color or hair dye is a brilliant invention for those looking to lessen permanently dying their hair or looking for something quick and gradually washable, so you can change things. They're also great if you want bright and fun colors. We know you love when we list for you the best products on the market, so here are some of the best temporary hair colors and temporary hair dyes...

7 of the best temporary hair colors:

1. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask

It's easy to use, it's a mask and there are sample sizes so you can try out which one to go for. You just leave it on for around 7 minutes and you'll get a tint of color to freshen up your hair look.

2. Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Full Coverage

They have a great selection of colors, from crazy bright shades to some really unique colors. They're also cruelty free and vegan, so it's a vegetable dye formula.

3. Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze

An Allure award winner from the great hair brand Living Proof. This product is meant for boosting and enhance the vibrancy of your hair color or highlights, after it started to fade or look off. It is recommended to be to applied to damp hair after every other time you wash your hair.

This is a great one if you have grey hair that you want to cover up instantly or on the go. It's a spray with a small nozzle that sprays color where you position it and they have different 8 shades.

5. Manic Panic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream

This product is so popular and common on every temp hair color recommendations list. It also conditions the hair and is vegan. It's long lasting for around 4-6 weeks, but it can only make your hair darker, not lighter.

6. Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color

This comes in 3 fun shades for those who want something bright and bold. It's ammonia, paraben and cruelty free. However, take care because some of the reviews say the color was hard to get rid of, even after a long time. So keep that in mind.

Another cool option from L'Oreal is this semi-permanent formula which lasts for around 4-10 shampoo washes. It doesn't have ammonia and there are so many different shade options for whether you're a blonde, brunette or you've bleached your hair.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @satisfashionbysn